New Principled Technologies Report Reveals How a Solution Combining Dell APEX Data Storage Services and Amazon Web Services Could Improve Backup and Recovery Outcomes
Hands-on testing showcased how combining the Dell APEX solution with Amazon Web Services (AWS) allowed for the quick completion of multi-cloud backup, restore, and disaster recovery scenarios while offering greater flexibility and functionality than AWS alone.
Durham, NC, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a recent study, Principled Technologies (PT) conducted testing to explore the flexibility and ease of use of a solution that combines Dell APEX Data Storage Services Backup Target with Dell PowerProtect Data Manager and Amazon Web Services Elastic Disaster Recovery.
PT testing revealed "that the Dell APEX Data Storage Services PowerProtect Data Manager solution made it easy to back up and restore private cloud local volumes and that its Cloud Tiering feature made it easy to back up and restore private cloud local VMs to a cloud storage tier. [PT] also found that adding Data Manager to AWS simplified cloud failover and disaster recovery of virtual machines, thanks to its Cloud Disaster Recovery feature, requiring 29 percent fewer steps” than an AWS solution alone.
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/iTWLsl9 and view the infographic at https://facts.pt/yGY8OiY.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
