Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing with Green Bay Fight Night Main Event April 27
Las Vegas, NV, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 16x MMA Grand Slam Champion will be returning to the sport of Professional Boxing April 27 as she steps into the ring as the main event of Rough House Promotions: Green Bay Fight Night
Cris Cyborg the current Bellator MMA Champion last competed in MMA at Bellator 300 where she scored a 1st round KO victory over #1 contender Cat Zingano. Currently 2-0 in professional Boxing, Cyborg will be looking to continue her undefeated streak in a bout scheduled for 4 rounds of 2 minutes at the 154lbs weight category.
Cyborg had this to say about the fight, "I am excited to continue gaining experience inside of the Boxing ring. It is a completely different sport from MMA and I feel like I grow each time I compete. I want to thank the fans in Wisconsin for supporting the event and I promise to bring a violent fight to Green Bay."
Cris Cyborg is one of the biggest names in all of combat sports, most recently scored an 82 second KO in her return to Boxing over the #3 ranked American Kelsey Wickstrum. An opponent for Cris Cyborg's Green Bay Fight Night is expected to be named soon.
Known for her Knockout power in MMA, fans are excited to see the potential of Cris Cyborg in professional boxing with super fights against Katie Taylor, Claressa Shields, Jessica McCaskill, Sandy Ryan, and Alycia Baumgardner in her future.
Tickets for Green Bay Fight Night are available on CrisCyborg.Com with doors scheduled to open at 6:30PM
Watering Hole Sports Bar
2107 Velp Ave, Green Bay, WI 53202
