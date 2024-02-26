Escajeda Masonry & Concrete Ranked One of Pittsburgh’s Fastest Growing Companies
Company Named to Pittsburgh Business Times 2023 Pittsburgh Fast 50 List.
Pittsburgh, PA, February 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Escajeda Masonry & Concrete, an Escajeda Holdings company specializing in residential and commercial restoration, is honored to have been named to the Pittsburgh Business Times Fast 50 list for 2023. The annual list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies throughout the Greater Pittsburgh region, based on their revenue growth from 2020 to 2022.
With a growth rate of 75%, Escajeda Masonry & Concrete ranked number 39 on this year’s prestigious list. The Fast 50 recognition is based on overall company growth and industry-specific categories. It recognizes those who demonstrate exceptional performance, have exemplary leadership, and show extreme dedication to their chosen field. To be considered, a company must have at least $2 million in revenue in 2020, plus further growth in 2021 and 2022. The businesses also must be independent, locally owned, and headquartered in the Pittsburgh region.
“This achievement isn’t possible without the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers,” said Justin Escajeda, Owner of Escajeda Holdings. “This recognition fuels our ambition for continued expansion, as we lay the groundwork for even greater goals. With every project, we cement our commitment to excellence and innovation, paving the way for new opportunities and enduring growth of Escajeda Masonry & Concrete. Our foundation is strong, and our vision for the future is set in stone.”
Escajeda Masonry & Concrete is proud to be considered one of the top businesses and masonry companies in the city. The business continues to grow with the acquisition of Alex Restoration & Masonry earlier this year, further expanding the footprint and offerings of Escajeda Masonry & Concrete. For more information on the Pittsburgh Fast 50 and the Pittsburgh Business Times, visit www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh.
About Escajeda Masonry & Concrete
Escajeda Masonry & Concrete is a fully licensed and certified construction company based in Pittsburgh, PA. Since 2006, they have assisted in masonry restoration and construction in both commercial and residential projects across Western PA, West Virginia, and Ohio. With years of experience in structure integrity and a high mastery of equipment, Escajeda Masonry & Concrete offers services from masonry restoration and new concrete/repairs to historical preservation. For more information, please visit www.escajedamasonry.com.
About Escajeda Holdings
Escajeda Holdings is a growing Pittsburgh PA-based holdings company dedicated to building a robust portfolio in the construction sector. Companies currently under the Escajeda Holdings umbrella are Escajeda Masonry & Concrete, Alex Restoration & Masonry Repairs, Three Rivers Roofing & Waterproofing, Inks Installations, J.L. Baker Roofing, and Hoolahan Roofing & Remodeling. For more information, please visit www.escajedaholdings.com.
Contact
Escajeda Masonry & ConcreteContact
Eddie Sauer
412-760-4621
https://www.escajedamasonry.com/
