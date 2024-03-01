Software Engineering Company NIX Recognized on IAOP’s Global Outsourcing 100 List for Fifth Consecutive Year
NIX, a global software engineering company, celebrates its fifth consecutive inclusion on The Global Outsourcing 100® list, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation in the outsourcing industry.
Tampa, FL, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NIX, a prominent global provider of software solutions boasting over 3,000 specialists worldwide, proudly announces its inclusion on The Global Outsourcing 100® list for the fifth consecutive year. This esteemed accolade, bestowed annually by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), acknowledges top-tier outsourcing service providers across various sectors.
Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development at NIX, remarks, "This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and expertise of our global team. For almost three decades, NIX has been instrumental in enabling clients to attain industry leadership through innovative software solutions. Our continued presence on The Global Outsourcing 100 list reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers and shaping the future of outsourcing."
Raising the Bar for Innovation, Year After Year
For NIX, this accolade serves not only as a celebration but as a perpetual call to action. Each year, NIX’s team is propelled by an unyielding commitment to push boundaries and elevate standards of excellence. The company views The Global Outsourcing 100® as a platform to showcase the latest advancements, from cutting-edge technologies to agile development methodologies, demonstrating that NIX's capabilities are continually evolving.
"In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors. This year's list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated, and set new industry standards in this new era," stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to NIX for securing a well-deserved place among the world's finest."
Implications for Clients
This relentless pursuit of improvement directly translates into tangible benefits for clients. It entails partnering with a team that is never satisfied with the status quo, constantly seeking new ways to optimize processes, expedite results, and exceed expectations.
NIX's consistent presence on The Global Outsourcing 100 list signifies:
Unwavering Dedication: NIX invests substantially in team development, fostering a culture of learning and experimentation that fuels innovative endeavors.
Collaborative Spirit: The team is dedicated to forging robust partnerships with clients, comprehending their distinctive needs, and collaborating closely to achieve their objectives.
Ethical Responsibility: Operating with integrity and transparency, NIX prioritizes social responsibility initiatives and endeavors to cultivate trust with clients and communities alike.
NIX remains steadfast in its commitment to establishing new standards of excellence, transcending boundaries, and delivering unparalleled value to clients in the years ahead.
About NIX:
NIX is a global software engineering partner with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, NIX empowered clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. The company already successfully delivered 3500+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, education, and more. For more information about NIX visit https://nix-united.com.
About IAOP:
IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.
About NIX:
About IAOP:
