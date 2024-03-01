HEDY! The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr, a One-Woman Show by Heather Massie, to Play The Berman

HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr comes to Michigan at The Berman Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, March 14 at 7:30pm and a special Dementia/Alzheimer-Friendly matinee on Friday, March 15 at 1pm.