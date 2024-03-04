Achieve Global Recognition: Web Marketing Association Announces 28th WebAwards Call for Entries

The Web Marketing Association invites entries for its 28th WebAward competition, celebrating global excellence in web development. This prestigious event offers recognition across 90 industries, judging sites on innovation, design, and functionality. Winners gain SEO benefits, a dedicated Winner's Page, and a unique NFT. Entry deadline is May 31, 2024. Enter at www.webaward.org for a chance to showcase your work and earn global acclaim.