28th WebAward Competition: Who Will Win Best Financial Services Website?
The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best Financial Services websites in the world as part of their 28th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 90 indus.ncial services and new categories for cryptocurrency and blockchain websites
Boston, MA, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best Financial Services websites in the world as part of their 28th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 90 industries, including banking, credit union, insurance, investment, mutual funds, financial services and new categories for cryptocurrency and blockchain websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for Financial-related web sites to enter to be judged is May 31, 2024.
"In the financial sector, a website often serves as the initial interaction point with prospective clients. An adeptly crafted website is crucial for establishing trust and credibility," emphasized William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "Given the intense competition in web development within the financial services industry, companies gain significantly from impartial assessments of their digital initiatives. Future financial websites must navigate the delicate equilibrium between the innovation and technology desired by users and the stringent regulatory requirements of the industry. The WebAward Competition presents an unparalleled opportunity to display exemplary achievements in financial website development, highlighting those who set the benchmark for excellence."
Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the Financial Services category is judged against other financial services entries and then against an overall standard of excellence.
All financial services entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific criteria scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.
Winners of a WebAward in the financial services categories will also receive:
· A limited-edition Commemorative NFT
· Increased visibility for their company
· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
· Social media posts for your company and personal feeds
· A highlight for your resume
· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
· Unlimited bragging rights
Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various financial services categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.
Past winners of the Best Financial Services Website include:
§ 2023 – WSI for Impact Financial Engineering
§ 2022 – Risdall Marketing Group for First Advisors
§ 2021- MBC Strategic for Angel Oak Capital Advisors
§ 2020 – Mastercard for Mastercard.com Website Design
§ 2019 – Conceptual Minds, Inc. for ClienTax, Inc.
§ 2018 – Small Army for Country Bank Website
§ 2017 – Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life for HelloLife Consumer Site
§ 2016 – Edward Jones for Edward Jones Website
§ 2015 - Prudential Financial for Sponsor Center - Supporting Retirement Security Plan Participants
§ 2014 – Nimble for Nimble Website
§ 2013 – Nimble for Nimble Website
§ 2012 - InvestLab & Comrade for InvestLab Tradepop Branding & Design
§ 2011 – Brightworks Interactive Marketing & RBC for RBC Better Student Life
§ 2010 – Standard Chartered Bank and TBWATEQUILAHong Kong for The Standard Chartered Bank Homepage
§ 2009 Standard Chartered Bank and TBWATEQUILAHong Kong for The Standard Chartered Private Bank Global Website
§ 2008 Organic Inc for Bank of America Fees & Processes
§ 2007 John Hancock Funds, LLC for Financial Professional Website
§ 2006 T3 (The Think Tank) for Chase Card with Blink
§ 2005 Merrill Lynch for Merrill Lynch Gateway Website
§ 2004 Moving Minds, LLC for Trancentrix Corporate Payment Solutions Website
§ 2003 Weber Shandwick Worldwide for CNBC on MSN Money
Past winners of the Best Bank Website include:
§ 2023 – Jack Henry for First Eagle Bank
§ 2022 – First National Bank and Trust for A Better Digital User Experience
§ 2021 – Jack Henry Digital - Banno for The Bank of Princeton
§ 2020 – Jack Henry & Associates / Banno Group for Think Bank
§ 2019 - ZAG Interactive for Berkshire Bank
§ 2018 – Mirum (Thailand) Co., Ltd. for Krungthai Bank Website
§ 2017 – Reichl und Partner eMarketing for DADAT Direct Bank
§ 2016 – Western Alliance Bancorporation for Western Alliance Bancorporation Website Redesign
§ 2015 – Turkiye Is Bankasi (ISBANK) for Turkiye Is Bankasi New Privia Website
§ 2014 – Ally Bank for Ally Bank Product Pages
§ 2013 – Group Digital Banking for The New Standard Chartered Bank India Website
§ 2012 - Cleartag SAL for Audi Card Artist Website
§ 2011 – Finn Digital on behalf of Johnson Financial Group for Johnson Bank Website Redesign
§ 2010 – Standard Chartered Bank and TBWATEQUILAHong Kong for The Standard Chartered Bank Homepage
§ 2009 - Organic, Inc. for Bank of America - Morris on Campus (2009 Best of Show Winner)
§ 2008 - TBWATEQUILA HK for Standard Chartered Bank/People in Action
§ 2007 - Organic, Inc. for Bank of America No Fee Mortgage Plus
§ 2006 – Carat Fusion for Wachovia Championship 17
§ 2005 – Agency.com for Sainsburysbank.co.uk
§ 2004 – Ion Global Limited for HSBC Card Services HK
Past winners of the Best Credit Union Website include:
§ 2023 – Jack Henry for Embers Credit Union
§ 2022 - Jack Henry for P1FCU
§ 2021 – Sundin Marketing for St. Jean's Credit Union
§ 2020 – ZAG Interactive for Andrews Federal Credit Union
§ 2019 - ZAG Interactive for University Credit Union
§ 2018 – ZAG Interactive for Coastal Credit Union
§ 2017 – ZAG Interactive for Black Hills Federal Credit Union
§ 2016 – America First Credit Union for America First Credit Union Website
§ 2015 – CU Solutions Group for Water & Power Community Credit Union
§ 2014 – ZAG Interactive for SF Police Credit Union
§ 2013 – Extractable for Logix Federal Credit Union Website
§ 2012 - Boston Interactive for IC Federal Credit Union
§ 2011 – Extractable for Security Service Federal Credit Union
§ 2010 – Extractable for Citizen's Equity
§ 2009 – America First Credit Union for www.americafirst.com
§ 2008 - Delta Community for CU Delta Community Credit Union
§ 2007 - Extractable for SAFE credit union
§ 2006 - Webnbeyond for Union America Mortgage
§ 2005 - America First Credit Union for www.americafirst.com
§ 2004 - Imirage, Inc for APCI Federal Credit Union
Past winners of the Best Cryptocurrency Website include:
· 2023 – Solid Digital for Cryptotech Solutions
· 2022 – Certificate Exchange Inc. for CryptoBuxx.com
Past winners of the Best Insurance Website include:
· 2023 – BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee for Health Equity
· 2022 - theOrigo Ltd. for BOC Life Website
· 2021 – The Zebra for The Zebra 2021
· 2020 – TrustedChoice.com for TrustedChoice.com
· 2019 – 90 Degree Design for Brentwood Services Website
· 2018 – Antyra Solutions (Private) Limited for Fairfirst Insurance
· 2017 – TribalVision for Falvey Yacht Insurance
· 2016 – Insurify for Insurify Website
· 2015 – GEICO for GEICO Website
· 2014 – TIAA-CREF Life Insurance Co. for Life Wizard
· 2013 – Cigna for Health Care Reform for YOU Infographic
· 2012 - The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies for The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies, Agency
· 2011 – American Family Insurance for www.amfam.com
· 2010 – Liberty Mutual, Hill Holiday, and Red Interactive Agency for 2099 Online Racing Game, Presented by Liberty Mutual
· 2009 – AXA Equitable for www.axa-equitable.com
· 2008 - Blue Shield of California for blueshieldcachatbox.com
· 2007 – Progressive Insurance for Progressive Corp.
· 2006 – Blue Shield of California
· 2005 – Internet Communications for Medical Mutual – Ohio’s Get-Well Card TM
· 2004 – Graficalnter.active for Horizon Empire Blue Cross BlueShield
· 2003 – Empire BlueCross BlueShield for Empire BlueCross BlueShield web site
· 2002 – Progressive Insurance for progressive.com
Past winners of the Best Investment Website include:
· 2023 – MBC Strategic for Buckingham Strategic Partners
· 2022 - MBC Strategic for Axiom Investors
· 2021 – Sondhelm Partners for Chase Investments
· 2020 – Cloud Construct for RA Capital
· 2019 - MBC Strategic for Domos
· 2018 – PaperStreet Web Design for Aviator Capital
· 2017 – John Hancock Investments for John Hancock Investments Website
· 2016 – Boston Interactive for Standish Mellon
· 2015 – Orbis Investments for Orbis Access
· 2014 – Behringer for BehringerInvestments.com
· 2013 – Behringer Harvard for Behringer Harvard.com
· 2012 – Extractable for Motif Investing Website Redesign
· 2011 – John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website
· 2010 – Lending Club Corporation for Lending Club
· 2009 – Razorfish for Investor's Business Daily
· 2008 - John Hancock Annuities for jhannuities.com
· 2007 - Frank Worldwide Inc. for 55 West Wacker- Cape Horn Group
· 2006 - i33 communications LLC for BetterInvesting website redesign
· 2005 - BusinessWeek Online for BusinessWeek Online website
· 2004 - Alliet Capital Corporation for Allied Capital Corporation website
· 2003 - Summit Partners for Summit Partners website
· 2002 - Frank Russell Company for Russell.com
Past winners of the Best Mutual Fund Web site include:
· 2023 – Tom Sudyka Lawson Kroeker Investment Management
· 2022 - MBC Strategic for Homestead Funds
· 2020 – Mairs & Power / SunStar Strategic for Mairs & Power Website
· 2017 – Pacific Life for Pacific Funds Web Site
· 2015 – Aston Asset Management for Aston Funds Website
· 2014 – Aston Asset Management for Aston Funds Website
· 2013 – John Hancock Investments for John Hancock Investments Advisor Site
· 2012 - John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Public Website
· 2011 – John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website
· 2010 – John Hancock Funds, LLC for Mutual Fund Financial Professional Website
· 2009 - John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website
· 2008 - John Hancock Funds John for Hancock Funds Public Website
· 2007 – John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website
· 2006 - Cohen & Steers for Cohen & Steers website
· 2005 - Cohen & Steers for Cohen & Steers website
· 2004 - bbdigital/SEI Investments for HighMark Funds website
· 2003 - Barclays Global Investors for iShares.com
· 2002 - Pioneer Investments for pioneerfunds.com
Financial Services Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2023 Best Financial Services Website and other financial related WebAward at the WebAward Website.
The 2043 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Contact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
Categories