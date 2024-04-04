Bistabledome.com: AI Enables Bistable Dome Inventions, Shape Sensors for Soft Robots, Shaping Thin High-Strength Metals for Lighter Vehicles, Reducing Climate Change

Inventor claims recent advances in AI will enable applications for flex actuated overlapping bistable domes including low-cost, paper-thin shape digitizing sensors for robotics, prosthetics, rehabilitation, and sports, as well as for stiffening and shaping thin high-strength metals to reduce vehicle weight and fight climate change.