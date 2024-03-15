PT Study Found Amazon EC2 R7i Instances with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Delivered Better Transactional Database Performance Than R6i Instances
Testing with a PostgreSQL workload revealed the performance advantages of Amazon EC2 R7i instances featuring 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.
Durham, NC, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) conducted hands-on testing to compare the PostgreSQL performance of Amazon EC2 R7i instances featuring 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to that of R6i instances with previous-generation processors.
The PostgreSQL testing, which utilized the HammerDB TPROC-C benchmark, revealed that small, medium-sized, and large R7i instances with the newer Intel processors delivered OLTP performance improvements of up to 13.8 percent, which could lead to an enhanced customer experience and greater productivity for organizations. According to the report, “By choosing the R7i instances, your organization has the potential to support more users, deliver a better experience to those users, and even lower your cloud operating expenditures by needing fewer instances to get the job done.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/1pNm4GN.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
