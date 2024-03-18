Esports Trade Association (ESTA) Announces EsportsNext 2024 presented by Coca-Cola
EsportsNext 2024 is a three-day conference presented by Coca-Cola featuring esports industry leaders, innovative panels, and exclusive networking opportunities held July 7-9, 2024 in Chicago alongside the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.
Chicago, IL, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is thrilled to announce that EsportsNext 2024, presented by Coca-Cola, is set for July 7-9 in Chicago. The event kicks off with a unique NASCAR Chicago Street Race viewing experience, followed by two action-packed days of panel discussions and networking at the esteemed Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile.
This year’s EsportsNext conference is meticulously curated to delve into the evolving landscape of esports, presenting specialized tracks for sponsors, educators, and city officials eager to dive into and leverage the burgeoning esports industry. Beyond the insightful discussions, the conference is peppered with engaging activities such as the Elevator Pitch Competition, Speed Networking sessions, and the Sneaker Soiree, artfully merging fun with professional enrichment.
"We've really pushed the envelope this year by enriching our agenda with tracks specifically designed to 'Engage, Educate, and Grow' within the esports ecosystem," remarked Rachel Chahal, event chair and director of amusement/entertainment partnerships at Coca-Cola. "Moreover, we're introducing the Sneaker Soiree to add a vibrant touch of entertainment, ensuring our attendees enjoy a well-rounded experience that also includes favorites like the Elevator Pitch Competition and Speed Networking sessions. It’s all about creating an environment where learning, networking, and enjoyment go hand in hand."
EsportsNext is set to return to Chicago, Illinois, for the fourth year in a row, offering an extraordinary experience against the exhilarating backdrop of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.
"Hosting EsportsNext in Chicago, especially with the NASCAR Chicago Street Race setting the scene, amplifies our city's dynamic fusion of traditional sports and esports," stated Dustin Arnheim from Choose Chicago. "We're eager to welcome the esports community once more and contribute to the industry's expansion with the support of our key city partners. It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase how esports and traditional sports can create a unique, symbiotic experience for attendees."
EsportsNext is the cornerstone B2B event in the esports industry, designed to catalyze partnerships and innovation that propel equitable and sustainable development. With a spectrum of sponsorship opportunities available, the event invites a diverse array of products and services from across the esports realm, offering an unparalleled platform for businesses to uncover new ventures and insights.
"EsportsNext has been a cornerstone for our sponsors and exhibitors, and we're excited to strengthen these ties," expressed Megan Van Petten, Founder of ESTA. "EsportsNext provides a perfect setting for building business networks and offers a direct line to the vibrant esports community in Chicago. Together, we stand at the threshold of unlocking esports' immense opportunities."
Secure your spot now and join the forefront of esports innovation at EsportsNext. With sponsorship opportunities still available, this event offers a unique platform for brands to showcase their products and services. Attendees will have the chance to connect with leading sponsors, uncover new business opportunities, and access a wealth of information tailored to their organizational needs. Don’t miss out on the chance to elevate your brand and be part of this industry-defining event. Learn more and register today at https://esportsta.org/esportsnext-2024/.
About the Esports Trade Association
The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is committed to elevating and safeguarding the interests of the esports community. By offering innovative professional development programs, extensive networking opportunities, key industry insights, and indispensable resources, ESTA empowers its members to thrive. With a focus on enhancing business acumen and ensuring the esports industry's continuous growth, ESTA works to expand the ecosystem through increased participation, sponsorship opportunities, and introducing new products and services. The association also spearheads pivotal industry research and organizes events to further these goals. Discover the full scope of ESTA's mission at https://esportsta.org/.
Secure your spot now and join the forefront of esports innovation at EsportsNext. With sponsorship opportunities still available, this event offers a unique platform for brands to showcase their products and services. Attendees will have the chance to connect with leading sponsors, uncover new business opportunities, and access a wealth of information tailored to their organizational needs. Don’t miss out on the chance to elevate your brand and be part of this industry-defining event. Learn more and register today at https://esportsta.org/esportsnext-2024/.
