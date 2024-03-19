Legal Services for Children Awarded $2 Million in MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Open Call

Today, MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving announced Legal Services for Children as one of the Yield Giving Open Call’s awardees working with people and in places experiencing the greatest need in the United States. Legal Services for Children (LSC) is a Bay Area nonprofit providing free representation to children and youth who require legal assistance to stabilize their lives and realize their full potential.