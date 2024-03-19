Legal Services for Children Awarded $2 Million in MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Open Call
Today, MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving announced Legal Services for Children as one of the Yield Giving Open Call’s awardees working with people and in places experiencing the greatest need in the United States. Legal Services for Children (LSC) is a Bay Area nonprofit providing free representation to children and youth who require legal assistance to stabilize their lives and realize their full potential.
San Francisco, CA, March 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving announced Legal Services for Children as one of the Yield Giving Open Call’s awardees working with people and in places experiencing the greatest need in the United States. Legal Services for Children received $2 million.
In March 2023, Yield Giving launched an Open Call for community-led, community-focused organizations whose explicit purpose is to enable individuals and families to achieve substantive improvement in their well-being through foundational resources.
The Open Call received 6,353 applications and initially planned for 250 awards of $1 million each. In the fall of 2023, organizations top-rated by their peers advanced to a second round of review by an external Evaluation Panel recruited for experience relevant to this cause, and underwent a final round of due diligence. In light of the incredible work of these organizations, as judged by their peers and external panelists, the donor team decided to expand the awardee pool and the award amount.
In recognition of LSC’s model of pairing legal representation with clinical social work to empower young people in crisis, Legal Services for Children was among the top-scoring applicants and was awarded $2 million – double the amount originally indicated in the Open Call award.
“We are thrilled by this investment in the lives and success of our clients,” said Cathy Sakimura, Executive Director. “We are so grateful for the opportunities this award creates for us to reach more children and young people in crisis, and for this recognition that when we listen to young people and support them in achieving their goals, their whole lives can be transformed.”
Every year, Legal Services for Children helps hundreds of children and youth – young people like Joanna,* 12, whose mother was in hospice with terminal cancer.
Instead of going to a foster home when her mother died, Joanna was able to live with her beloved older brother after LSC’s social worker got them the housing, healthcare and other benefits they needed, and LSC's attorney went to court to make him her legal guardian.
The Yield Giving award will help LSC continue sustainable growth to meet more of the urgent need for our services. An investment in Legal Services for Children is an effective way to impact the lives of our community’s young people, who have an immense need for specialist youth legal and social work services in the Bay Area.
Legal Services for Children (LSC) is a Bay Area nonprofit providing free representation to children and youth who require legal assistance to stabilize their lives and realize their full potential. Through a holistic team approach utilizing legal advocacy and social work services, our goal is to empower clients and actively involve them in the critical decisions that impact their lives. LSC uses this model to achieve safety and stability at home, educational success, and freedom from detention and deportation for our clients.
*Names and other identifying details of our client have been changed.
Legal Service for Children
Joyce Lupack, Development Director
joyce@lsc-sf.org
(415) 780-6345
870 Market Street, Ste. 356
San Francisco, CA 94102
www.lsc-sf.org
