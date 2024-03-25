Avoid Counterfeit Solar Eclipse Glasses - Check the Glasses for an Address

Millions of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses are flooding the US. One easy way to check if they could not meet all of the ISO 12312-2 standards for solar viewers is to check to see if they have a name and address of the manufacturer printed on the glasses. Most counterfeit glasses do not, and any glasses without the address cannot pass 100% of the ISO standards.