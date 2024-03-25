Avoid Counterfeit Solar Eclipse Glasses - Check the Glasses for an Address
Millions of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses are flooding the US. One easy way to check if they could not meet all of the ISO 12312-2 standards for solar viewers is to check to see if they have a name and address of the manufacturer printed on the glasses. Most counterfeit glasses do not, and any glasses without the address cannot pass 100% of the ISO standards.
Lunt Solar Systems, the world's leading solar astronomy company and a trusted supplier of solar telescopes to researchers, universities and observatories is issuing an urgent call to action for anyone planning to view the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. With millions of counterfeit eclipse glasses entering the market, Lunt Solar Systems stresses the importance of verifying the authenticity of eclipse glasses to ensure they meet the stringent International Organization for Standardization (ISO) requirements.
The path of totality for the upcoming solar eclipse will cross several major cities across North America, including Mazatlán, Mexico; Dallas, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Cleveland, Ohio; and Buffalo, New York, providing residents and visitors with a unique opportunity to witness this celestial event.
The Dangers of Counterfeit Eclipse Glasses
Lunt Solar Systems has observed a worrying trend of counterfeit eclipse glasses being sold through various platforms, including retail and online marketplaces. These counterfeit products often have fake or partially obscured ISO testing documents, failing to meet the critical safety standards necessary for safe eclipse viewing.
"We're seeing counterfeit glasses on every platform, and at retailers and online marketplaces. The ISO documents featured on these listings or at POS are usually either faked or partially obscured to block the elements of the standard that the glasses failed. One of those elements is that there has to be a manufacturer's physical address printed on the glasses. If your glasses do not have an address, then the glasses did not pass 100% of the ISO certification requirements regardless of what they advertise," said Andrew Lunt, CEO of Lunt Solar Systems.
How to Ensure Your Eclipse Glasses Are Safe
Lunt Solar Systems advises eclipse viewers to look for the manufacturer's name and address printed on their eclipse glasses, a key indicator of adherence to ISO 12312-2 international safety standards. Glasses lacking this information should be considered as potentially unsafe and returned immediately.
“People have been told to look for the ISO logo on the glasses, but a lot of these fake glasses use an ISO logo without being fully ISO compliant. We’re advising people to look for both an ISO logo as well as both the name and physical address of the manufacturer printed on the product, because without the address, the product cannot pass all ISO requirements,” said Lunt.
General Eye Safety for Solar Eclipses
Viewing a solar eclipse requires proper eye protection. Eclipse glasses must meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard for safe solar viewing. It's essential to inspect glasses for any damage before the eclipse and to supervise children using eclipse glasses.
About Lunt Solar Systems
Lunt Solar Systems, based in Tucson, Arizona, is the world's leading company in solar astronomy. Renowned for producing high-quality solar telescopes, Lunt Solar Systems' products are used by researchers, universities, observatories, and even NASA. Committed to promoting safe and enjoyable solar viewing experiences, Lunt Solar Systems is at the forefront of educating the public on the importance of using safe solar astronomy products and instruments.
For More Information:
To learn more about how to safely view the solar eclipse and for further information on identifying genuine eclipse glasses, please contact:
Andrew Lunt, CEO Lunt Solar Systems
2520 N. Coyote Dr. # 111, Tucson, AZ 85745
(520) 344-7348
ceo@luntsolarystems.com
