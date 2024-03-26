New Storage Facility Facility Opening in Hempstead, NY
Hempstead, NY, March 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- LSC Development, LLC, has completed a 7-story 112,188 NRSF self-storage facility at 46 Greenwich St. in Hempstead, NY.
Located in the center of Hempstead, the facility has excellent visibility and accessibility from Greenwich St and Peninsula Blvd. It will serve the communities of Hempstead, Uniondale, West Hempstead, Garden City, and many more surrounding areas.
The ground-up construction features 1,382 fully climate-controlled various-size storage units, 2 loading bays, 2 elevators, and a state-of-the-art security system with secure keypad access, and an HD camera surveillance system. The unique features of this facility are the large drive-up contractor units accessible from the outside.
Mancini Mui Architects designed the building, Park East Construction served as a General Contractor, and Centier Bank provided the construction loan.
They are excited to expand their footprint in the area. Hempstead, NY is their seventh self-storage facility in Long Island, NY.
The facility is managed by Extra Space Storage leading publicly traded self-storage REIT that operates more than 3,500 storage facilities. Customer contact-free leasing will be available through Extra Space online reservation system. Storage units may be rented online, over the phone, or in person for customer convenience.
About LSC Development, LLC:
LSC Development is a fully integrated real estate operating company based in Barrington, Illinois, focusing on the acquisition, development, and ownership of commercial and self-storage properties. Since its founding in 2002, LSC Development has acquired, developed, and operated 84 self-storage properties totaling close to six and a half million square feet. The current portfolio and development pipeline consists of over 3.0 million square feet.
