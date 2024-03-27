Summer Dey, a Girl in an RV, Gave Her “Yes” to God and Became the Voice of Fear Into Faith Ministries; Now, Her "Fear Into Faith Live" Event Comes to Dallas, April 11-13

Ignite your Faith and Step into Holy Boldness at the Fear into Faith Live event held April 11-13 speakers include Summer Dey, the Founder, speaker, TV show producer, and success coach. Joining her will be Real Talk Kim, a renowned pastor and best-selling author, Staci & Larry Wallace, accomplished authors and business strategists, Shawn Harper, former NFL player/ motivational speaker, Dr. Clarice Fluitt, Author and TV personality, and Dr. Joshua Fowler, a powerful revivalist and preacher.