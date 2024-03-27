Summer Dey, a Girl in an RV, Gave Her “Yes” to God and Became the Voice of Fear Into Faith Ministries; Now, Her "Fear Into Faith Live" Event Comes to Dallas, April 11-13
Ignite your Faith and Step into Holy Boldness at the Fear into Faith Live event held April 11-13 speakers include Summer Dey, the Founder, speaker, TV show producer, and success coach. Joining her will be Real Talk Kim, a renowned pastor and best-selling author, Staci & Larry Wallace, accomplished authors and business strategists, Shawn Harper, former NFL player/ motivational speaker, Dr. Clarice Fluitt, Author and TV personality, and Dr. Joshua Fowler, a powerful revivalist and preacher.
When Summer Dey, a girl in a RV, gave her “Yes” to God she became the voice of Fear into Faith Ministries. Now, Join Summer for an unforgettable journey of spiritual growth and empowerment. In Dallas, TX - On April 11-13, 2024, Fear into Faith Live, a highly anticipated faith-based event, will gather at Courtyard DFW Airport in Grapevine, TX, promising an immersive experience designed to empower attendees to live boldly in their faith.
At the heart of Fear into Faith Live is the remarkable journey of Summer Dey, who, despite enduring profound challenges, found the strength to give her "Yes" to God. From personal tragedies to unexpected turns, Dey's unwavering faith has led her to create a movement to read the Bible from cover to cover in a year that has touched the lives of thousands worldwide.
This led to the National TV Show “The Global Bible Revival,” is a pioneering endeavor, offering viewers an immersive experience of the Bible's narrative through visual storytelling. Featuring 105 diverse readers, the show brings the sacred text to life with a blend of captivating imagery, engaging video content, and emotive music streamed on www.BibleRevival.TV. The Global Bible Revival TV provides viewers the tool to achieve the goal to read the Bible in a year by watching just 30 min a day or 3 hours a week. In 52 weeks, viewers will hear the entire Bible read live! With a mission for 1 billion people to read the Bible in a year, Fear into Faith continues to impact lives and communities worldwide.
Founded in 2020, Fear into Faith™ Ministries has grown from a movement of 6700 women reading the Bible together online to a global phenomenon. When the ministry started, Summer encouraged the women to stay on task and invited them to join her in San Antonio to finish this year-long journey in person to read the final book of the Bible together, which is how the first Fear into Faith Live conference was born.
Now, the largest event to date, is just around the corner on April 11-13 in DFW https://www.FearIntoFaithLive.com. Fear Into Faith Live event promises a dynamic lineup of speakers, including Summer Dey, the founder of Fear Into Faith, an internationally acclaimed speaker, award-winning TV show producer, author, and success coach. Joining her will be Real Talk Kim, a renowned pastor and best-selling author, Staci & Larry Wallace, accomplished authors and business strategists, Shawn Harper, former NFL player turned motivational speaker, Dr. Clarice Fluitt, a globally recognized Christian leader and television personality, and Dr. Joshua Fowler, a powerful revivalist and preacher.
Through a combination of inspirational talks, interactive workshops, and worship sessions, Fear into Faith Live aims to equip attendees with practical strategies for overcoming fear and stepping into a life of bold faith and purpose. The event will also offer networking opportunities for like-minded individuals to connect and grow.
Event Producer, Summer Dey, expresses, "Fear into Faith Live is not just another conference; it's an experience that will transform lives. We invite everyone to join us for three days of empowerment, inspiration, and divine connection.”
In-person tickets are available at a reduced price of $99 (regular price $199) per person. For more information and to secure your spot at Fear into Faith Live in Dallas Tx April 11-13, 2024 visit the official event website at https://fearintofaithlive.com.
Fear into Faith Live extends a warm invitation to families, with a special focus on homeschoolers through its Success Club, designed for children aged 10 and up. Recognizing the limitations of traditional education, the Success Club aims to equip kids with essential life skills like discovering their unique skills and talents, developing an entrepreneurial spirit, and the ability to build healthy relationships—areas often neglected in conventional schooling. Additionally for the convenience of parents, babysitting services are available for younger children, at an additional cost, ensuring that families can fully engage in the program without concerns for their kiddos.
94.9 KLTY is scheduled to be at the event ready to greet you and your family on April 11 at the Courtyard Marriott DFW North in Grapevine.
For churches seeking to empower their members to live boldly in faith, Fear Into Faith Live presents a unique opportunity for spiritual growth and community building along with discounted group rates.
Join Fear into Faith Live in Dallas, TX, and discover the power of shifting from fear into faith and GIVE YOUR YES TO GOD! TM
Sponsorship opportunities are available, providing businesses with the chance to reach a diverse audience both in-person and virtually. Vendor booths are also available. For more information, go to www.FearintoFaithLIVE.com April 11-13, 2024.
