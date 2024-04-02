Web Marketing Association Seeking Internet Experts for the 28th WebAward Competition Judging Panel

Excellence deserves recognition and the Web Marketing Association is looking for experienced Internet professionals who can help judge the Websites that are entered into its 28th annual international WebAward competition, the standards-defining award program that sets industry benchmarks based on the seven criteria of a successful Web site. Interested individuals can submit their names for consideration using the WebAward Judges Nomination Form at www.webaward.org/judges.asp