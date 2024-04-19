ABA Technologies Announces Book Release: "Now What? A Behavior Analyst’s First-Year Survival Guide"

KeyPress Publishing, a division of ABA Technologies, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of Now What? A Behavior Analyst’s First-Year Survival Guide, a book that answers the questions early behavior analysts and those in training might not know how to ask yet. Now What? by author Mariah Avery, MA, BCBA, draws upon real-world experiences in behavior science training with human-centered, light-hearted anecdotes. This book is must-have reading for clinical behavior analysts in their first year.