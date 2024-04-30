Castnet Learning, Inc. Announces Acquisition by Tustawi, Inc.

Castnet Learning, Inc is proud to announce its acquisition by Tustawi, Inc., a leading provider of online learning content based in Kenya. The Hello PLATO AI learning system developed by Castnet, with learning delivery via Whatsapp, makes a perfect addition to Tustawi's flexible low-code learning platform. Hello PLATO will be available to Tustawi customers immediately.