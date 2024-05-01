Annual Career Fair at Beckfield College
Florence, KY, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Beckfield College is hosting an annual career fair on Thursday, May 9, 10AM-2PM., at their campus, located at 16 Spiral Drive, Florence, KY 41042.
The fair will take place outside under a tent in the campus parking lot. Job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this free job fair with over 55 + employers attending. Participating employers are recruiting job seekers for employment opportunities in the healthcare sector with additional employers from non-healthcare related industries.
The event is open to the entire community. In addition to meeting with employers, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in St. Elizabeth’s Mobile Digital Mammography Screening van, onsite interviews, free giveaways (while supplies last), and food trucks with be available for your patronage.
"We are excited at the response we have received from employers who want to participate in the career fair. This opportunity connects our students and our community job seekers with great employers looking to hire. Our mission is to provide career healthcare training programs that benefit our students and community along with industry demand,” said Dr. Erica Okere, Beckfield College Dean of Career Services. "This career fair is a great way to network, connect face-to-face with employers, and gain experience.”
“Beckfield College, with a rich history spanning 40 years, has been a cornerstone in providing quality education and training to the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky communities. Our commitment to providing quality education in healthcare, nursing, and business has empowered students to pursue their career aspirations, as well as make considerable contributions in their fields,” stated Dr. Diana Lawrence, Beckfield College President.
For more event information and a list of participating employers visit www.beckfield.edu/events.
About Beckfield College
Beckfield College is a senior college that is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES) to award baccalaureate degrees, associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. The career-focused programs are offered on-campus in Florence, Kentucky; and some programs are available online. The on-campus programs include the diploma in Medical Massage Therapy and Associate of Applied Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography degree, as well as the Diploma in Practical Nursing, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree, and 3-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. The online programs include the Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, which is a degree completion program (RN to BSN).
Contact: Dr. Erica Okere, Dean of Career Services
859-371-9393
eokere@beckfield.edu
