Revolutionizing Clinical Trials: AnzuBridge Unveils Next-Generation Solutions for Improved Efficacy Evaluations in the Treatment of Rare Disease

AnzuBridge® updates its CDMS to enhance biotech evaluations with advanced video tools, ensuring precise efficacy recording and compliance. It supports scalable trials and features HIPAA-compliant media capture, ePRO for patient engagement, and sophisticated video review capabilities, all integrated with a Learning Management System for efficient trial management.