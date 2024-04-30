Revolutionizing Clinical Trials: AnzuBridge Unveils Next-Generation Solutions for Improved Efficacy Evaluations in the Treatment of Rare Disease
AnzuBridge® updates its CDMS to enhance biotech evaluations with advanced video tools, ensuring precise efficacy recording and compliance. It supports scalable trials and features HIPAA-compliant media capture, ePRO for patient engagement, and sophisticated video review capabilities, all integrated with a Learning Management System for efficient trial management.
Phoenix, AZ, April 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AnzuBridge® is excited to introduce the latest enhancements to their Clinical Data Management System (CDMS), specifically designed to meet the unique video demands of biotech to evaluate efficacy milestones after post-therapeutic intervention. The Anzubridge® platform documents precise efficacy endpoints in videos. This process standardizes a video to an evaluation defined in the study protocol. Standardization streamlines the evaluation of key milestones and can facilitate the regulatory approval process.
Key Features of AnzuBridge CDMS and Media Platform:
Regulatory Compliance: The AnzuBridge CDMS is HIPAA and 21 CFR Part 11 compliant
Advanced Media Capture and Upload: The AnzuBridge® media capture and upload feature is multi-platform (IOS, Android, and IOS). It addresses many of the complex problems of upload failures that exist in other systems. The workflows have been streamlined and functionally optimized to ensure ease of use. Additional features include secure transmission of data packets and storage in a HIPAA-compliant AWS cloud.
Scalability and Flexibility: The system is designed to accommodate growing data volumes, and supports multi-center trials.
Patient Engagement and Compliance: Many protocols require caregivers to record events during visit windows. The ePRO applications (IOS and Android) are designed to minimize the procedural and technical requirements for the patient and their caregivers. The workflows function within the basic video capture user experience in commercial applications. This process adheres to strict guidelines for secure video transfer and storage.
Precision Video Review: Advanced video bookmarking and clipping features ensure precise alignment with clinical endpoints, streamlining the review process and enhancing trial efficiency.
Role-Based Access and Collaborative Review: Secure, role-based access controls protect sensitive data, while integrated sharing features support collaborative review and scoring.
Integrated Learning Management System (LMS): Effectively training sites and subjects on platform use is crucial for successful trial deployment. AnzuBridge® LMS offers customized learning plans, videos, and manuals tailored to specific trials. Additionally, users can instantly access specific points within training videos through Anzu’s patented video bookmarking technology.
Potential AI integration: The precise placement of virtual pointers associated with clinical endpoints allows future integration of comparative AI analysis of the efficacy milestones. These AI evaluations can provide a reviewer with more nuanced views of the evaluation which can supplement the final analysis.
Book a Demo Today
Discover how AnzuBridge can transform your clinical trial management by booking a demo today. Visit their website at https://www.build-anzumedical.com/book-demo to schedule a personalized demonstration. See firsthand how their integrated solutions can streamline your clinical trials, enhance data integrity, and accelerate therapy approval.
About AnzuBridge
AnzuBridge revolutionizes clinical trials with advanced video capture and review technology tailored for the dynamic needs of modern medical research. Our platform enhances trial accuracy, efficiency, and patient engagement, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and supporting innovation in patient care.
Contact
AnzuContact
Dr. Barry Fernando
+1 480 3535 0825
