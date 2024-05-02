New Principled Technologies Report Demonstrates How More Available Memory Can Improve Performance in Three Dell PCs
With more memory available in three Dell PCs—the Latitude 5440, the Precision 3470, and the OptiPlex Tower Plus 7010—Principled Technologies (PT) found that system performance increased, which could translate to a better user experience
Durham, NC, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The more RAM a PC has, the greater its capacity to store temporary data, which can result in a smoother user experience. Especially with the fast pace of modern business, where employees regularly switch from one task to another—on top of running demanding applications—having adequate memory is more important than ever. PT tested three Dell systems to compare Procyon Office Productivity performance with differing levels of available memory. In the first scenario, they tested the systems with all memory available: 32 GB for the Dell Latitude 5440 and 64 GB for the Dell Precision 3470 and Dell OptiPlex Tower Plus 7010. In the second scenario, they ran the same test, this time with PassMark BurnInTest utilizing half the system memory, and the other half available for system processes and the Procyon benchmark.
According to the report, “Our test results show that with more memory available, three Dell PCs delivered better performance and took less time to complete the Procyon Office Productivity benchmark. These advantages translate to users being able to complete workflows more quickly and multitask more easily. Whether you need the mobility of the Latitude 5440, the creative capabilities of the Precision 3470, or the high performance of the OptiPlex Tower Plus 7010, configuring your system with more RAM can help keep processes running smoothly, enabling you to do more without compromising performance.”
To learn more, read the report: https://facts.pt/tlb0nwS.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
