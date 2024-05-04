Wicked Fabulous! Celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride with New Line of Apparel and Lifestyle Products
Hull, MA, May 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wicked Fabulous!, formerly known as Wicked Naughty Apparel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest collection, inspired by the vibrant spirit of the late 80s and 90s and the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Founded by David and Marc, a passionate duo with a commitment to inclusivity and quality, Wicked Fabulous! brings a fresh take on casual apparel and lifestyle goods.
The journey began with a simple desire to revive the humor and boldness of vintage tees and designs that David and Marc cherished from their youth. "We missed the hilarious and naughty tees of the late 80s and 90s, so we decided to bring back that fun and frivolity to casual apparel," says David, co-owner of Wicked Fabulous!.
In addition to celebrating LGBTQ+ culture, Wicked Fabulous! is dedicated to advancing the cause of equality. The brand's expansive LGBTQ+ Pride collection continues to grow daily, offering a diverse range of apparel and lifestyle products that celebrate love and individuality.
"We wanted to create more than just a clothing brand. We wanted to build a community and support the ongoing battle for full equality," explains Marc, co-owner of Wicked Fabulous!.
Responding to customer feedback, Wicked Fabulous! has expanded its offerings to include home accents, candles, and an anti-aging skincare line tailored specifically for gay men. The brand's commitment to quality extends to its partnerships, as they strive to collaborate exclusively with LGBTQ+ designers and creators.
"At Wicked Fabulous!, we're not just selling products; we're promoting a lifestyle of authenticity and pride," adds David.
Since March 11, 2023, Wicked Fabulous! has been running a permanent giving back campaign, donating 5% of each order to LGBTQ+ non-profits. Through a partnership with Daily Karma, customers can choose which cause to support or split their donation evenly among multiple organizations, ensuring transparency and impact.
"We believe in the power of community and giving back. It's our way of saying thank you to the LGBTQ+ community for their unwavering support," says Marc.
As a small, Boston-based business run by David and Marc, along with their beloved rescue dogs Bonnie and Clyde, Wicked Fabulous! is committed to providing an exceptional customer experience. With free returns and a dedication to customer satisfaction, the brand ensures that every purchase supports their mission of spreading love and acceptance.
"We want every customer to feel valued and appreciated. Our door is always open for feedback, suggestions, and collaborations with fellow queer designers and creators," concludes David.
For more information about Wicked Fabulous! and their latest collections, visit wickedfabulous.com or contact orders@wicked-naughty.com.
About Wicked Fabulous!
Wicked Fabulous! is a Boston-based LGBTQ+ lifestyle brand founded by David and Marc. Inspired by the humor and boldness of the late 80s and 90s, Wicked Fabulous! offers a diverse range of apparel and lifestyle products that celebrate love, individuality, and equality. With a commitment to quality, inclusivity, and giving back to the LGBTQ+ community, Wicked Fabulous! strives to be more than just a brand; it's a beacon of pride and empowerment.
Contact:
David & Marc, Owners
Email: orders@wickedfabulous.com
Website: wickedfabulous.com
Note to Editors: High-resolution images and interviews with the founders are available upon request.
Follow Wicked Fabulous! on Social Media:
Facebook: @wickedfabulous
Instagram: @wickedfabulous
Twitter: @wickedfabulous
