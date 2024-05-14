Minerva Announces AI Companion. Revolutionizes the TV Viewing Experience.
Minerva's new groundbreaking AI Companion for linear TV, on demand and FAST content, seamlessly integrated with the full-screen TV viewing experience, and transforms the way viewers engage with their favorite programs. Whether you're watching live sports, binging on-demand series, or exploring FAST channel content, the AI Companion enhances the viewing experience by providing interactive, personalized content-related exploration.
San Jose, CA, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Minerva Networks today announced their new groundbreaking AI Companion for linear, on demand and FAST content. Seamlessly integrated into the full-screen TV viewing experience, it transforms the way viewers engage with their favorite programs. Whether you're watching live sports, binging on-demand series, or exploring FAST channel content, the AI Companion enhances the viewing experience by providing interactive, personalized content-related exploration.
Minerva's AI Companion is designed to understand and anticipate your interests and curate prompts related to the content you are watching. With each interaction, the AI suggests follow-up prompts, allowing you to dive deeper into your viewing journey with just a simple click.
Gateway to Knowledge
The Minerva AI Companion works with all types of content and is particularly adept at enhancing programs or FAST channels that feature topics on special interests, social trends or historical subjects. Discover more about the important people, places, and events that shaped our world or influenced popular culture. Any program becomes a jumping off point for a journey of discovery and adventure. Using program metadata as a starting point, Minerva's AI Companion develops a set of four prompts tailored for that program. From there, the user can select a prompt or enter their own and with each choice, the AI Companion offers a new set of options for exploration. It is not just about what you watch; it is about the personalized journey you create.
Sports Enthusiasts Rejoice
For sports fans, Minerva’s AI Companion is a game-changer. Get real-time sports statistics, game summaries, and standings for major sports leagues. Whether it's the thrill of a live match or the strategy behind team formations, the AI Companion brings a new dimension to sports viewership.
Open APIs Ready for Integration
Minerva’s AI Companion includes a set of open APIs for third parties to incorporate the feature into their own client applications. Minerva’s design approach removes complexity from the integration and relies only on simple client side APIs to engage the AI Companion. Tools to monitor and throttle AI requests to manage costs and provide flexible monetization options make the service easily adaptable to any business model.
Intentional Viewing Creates New Ad Opportunities
With Minerva’s AI Companion, consumers are “leaning in” to their viewing experience. They are engaged. They are interested. They are watching! Such information is particularly valuable for advertisers. As the advertising industry moves to streaming and targeted ads, the AI Companion can provide more information about the user’s level of engagement. Also, each interaction creates additional opportunities for new ad impressions, particularly clickable ads that allow further exploration without taking the user out of the TV viewing context.
With Minerva’s AI Companion – every program becomes an opportunity to learn, explore, and connect with your passions.
About Minerva
Minerva Networks is a leading provider of advanced entertainment delivery solutions. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Minerva empowers service providers worldwide to offer state-of-the-art digital entertainment services to their subscribers. For more information visit their website.
