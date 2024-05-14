Minerva Announces AI Companion. Revolutionizes the TV Viewing Experience.

Minerva's new groundbreaking AI Companion for linear TV, on demand and FAST content, seamlessly integrated with the full-screen TV viewing experience, and transforms the way viewers engage with their favorite programs. Whether you're watching live sports, binging on-demand series, or exploring FAST channel content, the AI Companion enhances the viewing experience by providing interactive, personalized content-related exploration.