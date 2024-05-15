Principled Technologies Releases a Total Cost of Ownership Study Comparing On-Premises Generative AI Solutions from Dell to Cloud Solutions from AWS and Azure
Through research, PT found that two on-premises Dell solutions for generative AI could have a lower three-year total cost of ownership compared to hosting a GenAI solution on similar AWS and Azure deployments.
Durham, NC, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) has the potential to help organizations of all kinds further their business goals. One major challenge in adopting GenAI is finding the most cost-effective way to implement such a solution. Principled Technologies (PT) researched the three-year costs of four GenAI solutions: a traditional on-premises Dell solution, a subscription-based on-premises Dell APEX pay-per-use solution, an Azure Machine Learning cloud solution, and an AWS SageMaker cloud solution.
According to the report, “According to our calculations, the Dell APEX pay-per-use solution was the most cost-effective of the 3-year solutions we compared. The competitive cloud solutions from AWS and Azure cost up to 3.81 times as much as the subscription-based Dell APEX pay-per-use solution. Compared to the traditional Dell on-premises solution, the AWS and Azure cloud solutions we priced would cost up to 2.88 times as much.”
To learn more about how choosing an on-premises Dell solution can save organizations money on their GenAI implementations, read the full report at https://facts.pt/9PHKEUe.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
According to the report, “According to our calculations, the Dell APEX pay-per-use solution was the most cost-effective of the 3-year solutions we compared. The competitive cloud solutions from AWS and Azure cost up to 3.81 times as much as the subscription-based Dell APEX pay-per-use solution. Compared to the traditional Dell on-premises solution, the AWS and Azure cloud solutions we priced would cost up to 2.88 times as much.”
To learn more about how choosing an on-premises Dell solution can save organizations money on their GenAI implementations, read the full report at https://facts.pt/9PHKEUe.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Categories