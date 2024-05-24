The Future is Here: Gatemaster Tech and Protect Group Partner to Redefine Guest Protection
Arvada, CO, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a groundbreaking move set to redefine guest services within the attractions industry, Gatemaster Technology and Protect Group proudly announce their partnership. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in ensuring unparalleled guest satisfaction and attraction revenue protection.
Gatemaster Technology (www.gatemaster.com), renowned for its innovative solutions tailored to the attractions industry, joins forces with Protect Group (www.protectgroup.com), a leading provider of Refund Protection services. Together, they embark on a mission to safeguard attractions' revenue streams while enhancing guest experiences.
At the heart of this partnership is the integration of Protect Group's Refund Protection tool into the Gatemaster purchase path. This seamless integration enables attractions to provide comprehensive purchase protection to their valued guests while retaining their original revenue, thereby ensuring peace of mind for both parties. Refund Protection is dynamically priced, ensuring guests get the best price to safeguard their tickets. This unprecedented capability allows attractions to optimize revenue streams without compromising guest satisfaction or financial security.
"This partnership represents a paradigm shift in guest services within the attractions landscape," says Sondra Shannon, CEO at Gatemaster Technology. "By integrating Protect Group's cutting-edge solutions into our platform, we're not only safeguarding attractions' revenue but also nurturing stronger relationships with guests by prioritizing their financial security."
"We're thrilled to collaborate with Gatemaster Technology in pioneering a new era of guest-centric solutions," expresses Lucille Pickering, Head of North America at Protect Group. "Together, we're empowering attractions to prioritize guest welfare while safeguarding their own financial interests, thus fostering a more resilient and customer-focused industry."
This groundbreaking partnership not only elevates guest services within the attractions sector but also underscores the commitment of both Gatemaster Technology and Protect Group to drive innovation and foster mutually beneficial relationships within the industry.
For attractions seeking to enhance guest experiences while safeguarding revenue streams, the partnership between Gatemaster Technology and Protect Group represents a transformative opportunity.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Arianna Blackwell
720-927-7556
arianna@gatemaster.com
Gatemaster Technology:
Gatemaster Technology is a leading provider of innovative solutions tailored to the attractions industry. With a commitment to enhancing guest experiences and optimizing operational efficiency, Gatemaster empowers attractions worldwide with cutting-edge technology.
About Protect Group:
Protect Group is a prominent provider of income and refund protection services, dedicated to safeguarding businesses and consumers alike. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Protect Group offers comprehensive protection strategies across various industries.
