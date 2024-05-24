The Future is Here: Gatemaster Tech and Protect Group Partner to Redefine Guest Protection

This groundbreaking alliance between Gatemaster Technology and Protect Group redefines guest experience within the attractions industry. Attractions can now offer worry-free ticketing with Refund Protection, giving guests peace of mind while safeguarding their revenue. This innovative solution fosters stronger guest relationships and optimizes attraction income. Unlock a win-win for your business.