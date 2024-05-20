Principled Technologies Deploys GenAI solution in Less than 2 hours with Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift Powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors
Principled Technologies (PT) deployed the solution, referencing a combination of Red Hat OpenShift AI documentation and Dell Validated Design, and ran a Kubernetes containers-based large language model (LLM).
Durham, NC, May 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Generative AI (GenAI) offers a host of benefits for organizations to explore. But given the shifting hardware and software landscape, finding an efficient solution for an LLM workload or application can seem daunting. PT examined the benefits of using Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift, powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, for a GenAI solution. Following a Dell Validated Design at the start, then making modifications as necessary, they were able to completely deploy the solution for the LLM use case in 1 hour and 51 minutes.
PT states in the report, “The Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift solution worked well for our LLM, and by using this deployment guide in conjunction with numerous Dell documents and some flexibility, you could be well on your way to innovating your next GenAI breakthrough.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/u1GfRQh and see the infographic at https://facts.pt/WvPu7zq.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
