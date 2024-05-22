The Innova Group Opens New Location in Indianapolis
The Innova Group, a Business Consulting & Marketing firm opens another office in the Midwest.
Portland, OR, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Innova Group, a leading sales and marketing firm, announced it has expanded to another large market in the US with a new major client. This is the firms third expansion during the last three years. The company has previously been honored with multiple national sales awards for outstanding results for two large telecommunications clients in Nebraska and Iowa from 2013-2020, and has since then expanded to Oregon and Indiana.
CEO Richard Drach praised his nationwide organizations adaptability and consistent effort in maintaining its status as an elite producer in the nation. "It's an honor to be a part of a team that has a growth mindset and constantly wants to improve and raise the bar. We never take for granted our opportunities to expand with our clients as they launch new campaigns," said Drach. "We look forward to more successful years of exceeding all expectations."
The Innova Group believes that direct marketing is the surest way to achieving win-win-win results for clients, customers, and employees. Additionally, they focus on people development and leadership opportunities in correlation with their clients growth models. The company builds strong relationships on behalf of Fortune 100 clients around the globe, partnering with well-known brands to increase market share while growing customer base through customized marketing and sales campaigns.
About The Innova Group:
Innova is an outsourced marketing firm that partners with leading clients in various industries to increase market share. Innova provides team members with abundant opportunities for leadership and growth while offering stellar service to the client and the customer. For more information, call 503-594-4011 or contact them at Innova.
Contact
Megan Stanley
317-536-4007
https://innovacompany.co/
