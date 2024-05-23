Introducing "Gumbo 2.0: Ingredients of Being a Woman" – a Personal Journey and Celebration of Womanhood

Erica Elle Miller, author and empowerment advocate, announces her latest book, “Gumbo 2.0, Ingredients of Being a Woman.” Not a cookbook, this collection of short stories and raw journal entries explores womanhood's rich tapestry. Drawing from personal and diverse experiences, Miller delves into themes of love, loss, strength, and vulnerability. “‘Gumbo 2.0’ reflects women's struggles and triumphs, offering unfiltered truths and encouraging self-discovery,” says Miller.