International Perinatal Stem Cell Society, Inc. and TRI-PAC Health and Wellness Advocacy Have Formed a Strategic Alliance to Advance Stem Cell Legislation
The International Perinatal Stem Cell Society, Inc. (Perinatal Society), a 501(c)3 organization is proud to announce a strategic alliance with TRI-PAC Health and Wellness Advocacy, a nationally recognized organization with a 30-year history of healthcare policy design and implementation. Together, they aim to create legal access to stem cell therapies that are safe, effective, and affordable for patients in the United States.
By partnering with TRI-PAC, the Perinatal Society gains a powerful ally in advocating for policy changes and developing a certification program for practitioners and perinatal products to improve patient safety.
"We believe that the United States should be at the forefront of stem cell therapy development and patient access. It is unacceptable that the best stem cell treatements are only available outside of the United States," said Kyle Cetrulo, founder of the Perinatal Society. "By joining forces with TRI-PAC, we can leverage their extensive experience and success in healthcare advocacy to drive meaningful change for patients seeking safe and affordable stem cell treatments."
TRI-PAC, established in 1993 by Prof. Victor S. Dorodny, M.D., Ph.D., MPH, and Mr. Robert A. Donin, MPA, has a proven track record of assisting thousands of patients in navigating complex healthcare issues and successfully defending health consumers' rights against major healthcare providers.
The Perinatal Society proposes adopting the Japanese model for stem cell therapy regulation, which would allow patients to pay participate in stem cell clinical trials. Currently, many affluent individuals travel to offshore clinics to access these potentially life-changing therapies. We believe they would support domestic clinical trials if given a choice.
By working together, the International Perinatal Stem Cell Society and TRI-PAC aim to draft and propose a federal bill that will improve patient access to stem cell and tissue therapies, ensuring that the United States remains competitive in the global race to develop the best stem cell treatments.
For more information about the International Perinatal Stem Cell Society and TRI-PAC's strategic alliance, please visit www.perinatalstemcells.com or contact:
Kyle Cetrulo
Kyle.cetrulo@perinatalstemcells.com
617-610-9000
About the International Perinatal Stem Cell Society, Inc.:
The International Perinatal Stem Cell Society, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization founded by Kyle Cetrulo in 2013. Its mission is to create legal access to safe, effective, and affordable perinatal stem cell therapies for patients in the United States.
About TRI-PAC Health and Wellness Advocacy:
TRI-PAC Health and Wellness Advocacy, established in [year] by Prof. Victor S. Dorodny, M.D., Ph.D., MPH, and Mr. Robert A. Donin, MPA, is a nationally recognized organization with a 30-year history of healthcare policy design, implementation, and patient advocacy. Governed by a respected Industry Advisory Board, TRI-PAC has successfully assisted thousands of patients in navigating complex healthcare issues and defending health consumers' rights.
