International Perinatal Stem Cell Society, Inc. and TRI-PAC Health and Wellness Advocacy Have Formed a Strategic Alliance to Advance Stem Cell Legislation

The International Perinatal Stem Cell Society, Inc. and TRI-PAC Health and Wellness Advocacy have formed a strategic alliance to advocate for legal access to safe, effective, and affordable stem cell therapies in the United States. They propose adopting the Japanese model for stem cell therapy regulation, allowing patients to participate in paid clinical trials. The partnership aims to draft and propose a federal bill to improve patient access to stem cell and tissue therapies.