Evolution Analytics Awarded “Most Innovative Data & Analytics Consultancy” by Acquisition International
Evolution Analytics is Recognized for Pioneering Excellence in Data Solutions and Analytics Consulting Services
Chicago, IL, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Evolution Analytics, a leading data and analytics consultancy, is proud to announce its recognition as the “Most Innovative Data & Analytics Consultancy” in Acquisition International's 2024 Business Excellence Awards. This prestigious accolade highlights the firm's commitment to pioneering solutions in the realm of data science and analytics.
Vince Belanger, a principal at Evolution Analytics, expressed his enthusiasm about the award: "We are truly honored to receive this recognition from Acquisition International. It is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. At Evolution Analytics, we strive not only to meet the evolving needs of our clients but to exceed them by delivering next-generation solutions that transform data into actionable insights."
The Business Excellence Awards, hosted annually by Acquisition International, aim to spotlight companies and individuals who demonstrate exceptional performance and innovation within their sectors. Evolution Analytics stood out this year for its comprehensive approach to data and analytics consulting, which encompasses advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and custom data strategies and solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.
This award underscores Evolution Analytics' position as a leader in the industry, and the company remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in data, AI, and analytics.
About Evolution Analytics:
Evolution Analytics, LLC is a leader among data and analytics consultants. It offers data strategy consulting, advanced analytics, data science solutions, and AI-enabled tools to help clients automate business decisions and processes. Focused on tailored strategies grounded in extensive knowledge and trusted frameworks, the company serves mid-size companies, leveraging emerging technologies and industry expertise to ensure clients capitalize on opportunities effectively. The company's commitment lies in transforming data into clients' most valuable assets, thereby propelling them towards heightened levels of success.
Vince Belanger, a principal at Evolution Analytics, expressed his enthusiasm about the award: "We are truly honored to receive this recognition from Acquisition International. It is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. At Evolution Analytics, we strive not only to meet the evolving needs of our clients but to exceed them by delivering next-generation solutions that transform data into actionable insights."
The Business Excellence Awards, hosted annually by Acquisition International, aim to spotlight companies and individuals who demonstrate exceptional performance and innovation within their sectors. Evolution Analytics stood out this year for its comprehensive approach to data and analytics consulting, which encompasses advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and custom data strategies and solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.
This award underscores Evolution Analytics' position as a leader in the industry, and the company remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in data, AI, and analytics.
About Evolution Analytics:
Evolution Analytics, LLC is a leader among data and analytics consultants. It offers data strategy consulting, advanced analytics, data science solutions, and AI-enabled tools to help clients automate business decisions and processes. Focused on tailored strategies grounded in extensive knowledge and trusted frameworks, the company serves mid-size companies, leveraging emerging technologies and industry expertise to ensure clients capitalize on opportunities effectively. The company's commitment lies in transforming data into clients' most valuable assets, thereby propelling them towards heightened levels of success.
Contact
Evolution AnalyticsContact
Vince Belanger
888-366-1966
https://www.evolutionanalytics.com/
Vince Belanger
888-366-1966
https://www.evolutionanalytics.com/
Categories