CPS Energy Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance
AUSTIN, TX, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance and CPS Energy announced today that the utility – which is the nation’s largest community-owned provider of electric and natural gas services – has joined the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member. CPS Energy is also the Alliance’s first electric utility provider member.
“CPS Energy knows firsthand the importance and value of nuclear energy for providing reliable, safe and clean energy for its customers, and the Alliance is proud to have their leadership and vision as part of our mission to advance the nuclear industry in Texas,” said Texas Nuclear Alliance President Reed Clay. “Our growing membership has one main thing in common: we know that a stable energy future will not be possible without nuclear, and that Texas should be the cornerstone of the nuclear resurgence. We look forward to partnering with CPS Energy to advance the nuclear industry in Texas and beyond.”
“Nuclear energy is an important part of our generation portfolio to cleanly and reliably serve one of the fastest-growing regions in the nation,” said Rudy D. Garza, President and CEO of CPS Energy. “We look forward to our participation and membership in the Texas Nuclear Alliance and will continue to advocate for nuclear energy as part of our state’s growing need for energy resources.”
CPS Energy owns 40% in the South Texas Nuclear Project, which is one of two nuclear power facilities in Texas and one of the newest and largest in the nation. CPS Energy has used nuclear energy as a part of its energy portfolio for more than three decades. Today, nuclear energy meets about one-fourth of San Antonio’s annual electrical requirements.
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. The Alliance was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, the Alliance is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
About CPS Energy
Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation’s largest public power, natural gas, and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively priced service to more than 930,114 electric and 381,379 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers’ combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation’s 20 largest cities – while generating $9 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for 80 years. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development, and educational investment. We are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees’ volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and San Antonio is number one in Texas for solar generation.
Media Contacts
Texas Nuclear Alliance
Lauren Clay
Lauren@TexasNuclearAlliance.org
CPS Energy
Dana Sotoodeh
dsotoodeh@cpsenergy.com
