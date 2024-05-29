The Naples Florida Review Launches: a Powerful Tool for Naples Visitors
The Naples Florida Review has launched and the biweekly newsletter promises to be a locally-written resource for locals and visitors to Naples. The first issue features the Turtle Club, Olde Naples Pub, Alamo Drafthouse and helpful links.
Naples, FL, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Naples Florida Review launched this past weekend and the new bi-weekly newsletter will be a powerful tool for Naples visitors and locals alike. This newcomer online publication will feature restaurant reviews, top ten lists, events and local news. Naples Florida Rentals is a proud sponsor of the new publication.
“There are a lot of Naples ‘Guides’ out there that don’t provide accurate and useful information,” Editor Carolyn Cervoni noted. “Many of the articles you read today are written using artificial intelligence, and I thought that Naples visitors and locals would enjoy a fresh perspective written by a year-around local.”
The first issue of the new newsletter includes an article about recent restaurant upheaval in Naples with the reopening of local favorite The Turtle Club and the closure of the Olde Naples Pub, as well as a review of the newly-opened Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. The newsletter also includes helpful links to local news and resources. “I wanted to deliver something that I would enjoy reading,” Cervoni said, “whether you’re a local mom, traveling for business, or someone looking to visit Naples for the first time.”
Restaurant reviews and travel tips are hot topics around town, according to Cervoni. “Naples has blossomed into a destination for foodies,” Cervoni noted, “but beyond fine dining, visitors are also excited to hear about hole-in-the-wall local favorites and family-friendly venues.”
Sponsor Naples Florida Rentals is excited to see what the Naples Florida Review will feature in the coming months, and eager to use the newsletter as a tool for luxury rental guests. “We are excited to have Naples Florida Rentals as a sponsor,” Cervoni said, “they own your own homes, live locally and are invested in this community. We hope to help Naples visitors gain that extra local insight that will make their trip even more enjoyable.”
