LGBTQ Screenplay Secures Oscar-Nominated Director Strengthening the Team Supporting the Films Message
New York, NY, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Following its fourth film festival win, the writer of "You Are What You Love" recently announced the addition of Bradley Raymond to the team working to get the story to screen. The sapphic drama is based on true events about a young lesbian struggling with opioid addiction and sheds much needed light on the systemic change needed to support the 46.8 million Americans currently struggling drug addiction.
The screenplay secured its fourth win last month adding to recent recognitions by the Toronto Female Festival, LGBTQ Unbordered Film Festival, and the NY Screenwriting Awards.
“'You Are What You Love' is not just a story, but with overdose rates climbing, it is a vital message of hope for the millions fighting for their recovery,” said Bradley Raymond, who recently joined the team as co-director of the future film. “Movies have the power to incite change, and I’m thrilled to join the team working to get this story of hope to the big screen.”
In order to promote and produce the story, the team created a website and is seeking partners that believe in its mission. Visit https://youarewhatyoulovemovie.com/support-the-film/ to learn more.
When asked about the significance of the project the screenplays writer said, “I want to amplify the voices of those affected by the opioid crisis and highlight the reform needed to support them properly,” said Oliva-Castillo. “Leah’s story shows an enduring human spirit striving to find light in the depths of despair.”
For more information about the screenplay and its author, contact Angela Earl.
Media Contact:
Angela Earl
angela@youarewhatyoulovemovie.com
