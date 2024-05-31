Charles L. Cooper Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Greeley, CO, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance and retirement planning.
About Charles L. Cooper
Charles L. Cooper is the owner and president of The Masters Financial Group, a national firm specializing in estate and retirement planning, tax-advantaged investments, and insurance. Cooper works with high-net-worth individuals, successful professionals, business owners, and retirees.
Since 1983, Cooper has strived to provide informed financial planning services to his clients on a continuing, long-term basis. Well-known for his integrity and excellent service, Cooper’s expertise and professionalism have earned him the respect and admiration of his clients and associates, as evidenced by his receipt of various industry awards and honors. The Masters Financial Group is a leader in both the securities and life insurance fields and Cooper is a qualifying member of the Million-Dollar Round Table. Membership in MDRT is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in life insurance sales service. Cooper holds the designation of Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA®). In addition, he shares his knowledge through seminars focused on estate and investment planning and contributes articles to the local newspaper.
Prior to his entry into the financial world, Cooper worked his way through college as a brakeman for the Grand Trunk Railroad. He received his B.S. in Criminal Justice and Psychology from Michigan State University. He then started a career in law enforcement. In 1983, he left the Greeley Police Department and entered the financial planning field.
Active in the community, Chuck is involved with his church, and is a volunteer with several charitable organizations. When he is not working, he enjoys time with his family, travel, fishing, cars, motorcycles, and sports.
For more information visit: www.mastersfinancialgroup.com
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
