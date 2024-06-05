Angaza Center and CMU-Africa’s Techskills Marketplace Partner to Advance Digital Literacy in Rural Africa
Nairobi, Kenya, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Angaza Center is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Carnegie Mellon University Africa (CMU-Africa), aimed at advancing digital literacy among young girls and boys in rural African secondary schools. This collaboration aligns with Angaza Center’s mission to improve economic and social circumstances through the transformative power of technology access and digital literacy.
As part of this partnership, CMU-Africa student interns Jeannine Mukashemi, Gabriel Nishimwe, and Yvan Tefiang have joined Angaza Center for a two-month internship program in Kenya. They are working on an innovative project to prototype a SaaS solution that digitizes student records management in Angaza Center’s Member Schools. This project focuses on digitizing key processes such as student admissions, academic records management, fee payments tracking, and communication between schools, students, and parents. The interns are collaborating closely with these representative Member Schools in the Coastal and Central regions of Kenya to ensure the solution meets their unique needs.
“The CMU-Africa Techskills Marketplace empowers MSMEs in Africa by connecting them with top tech talent from CMU-Africa, driving impactful tech solutions. Our collaboration with Angaza exemplifies this commitment, fostering economic and social prosperity through digital literacy. By creating internship opportunities for CMU-Africa student interns that will train secondary school students in Kenya on digital literacy, we are not only supporting career pathways but also contributing to the inclusive digital transformation of Africa,” said Stanley Mukasa, Associate Director of Entrepreneurship, CMU-Africa.
“Our partnership with CMU-Africa is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving meaningful change. By leveraging the expertise of CMU-Africa interns, we are not only enhancing digital literacy in rural Kenya but also providing these young professionals with invaluable experience. This initiative reflects our commitment to fostering digital inclusion and preparing the next generation for a technology-driven world,” said Michael Odongo, President/CEO of Angaza Center.
“We are excited about this partnership with CMU-Africa, as it underscores our dedication to empowering rural Africa through digital education. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our efforts to bridge the digital divide and provide opportunities for young students to thrive in the digital era,” said Joseph Peter Mwaura, COO of Angaza Center.
This partnership not only enhances the digital literacy of students in rural Kenya but also provides valuable real-world experience for the CMU-Africa interns, enabling them to apply their technical skills in meaningful ways. The project aims to create a sustainable and scalable model that can be replicated across other schools in rural Africa, further bridging the digital divide and empowering future generations.
Angaza Center remains committed to its vision of a digitally inclusive world where all young girls and boys, regardless of their geographical location, have access to the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the modern economy. This partnership with CMU-Africa marks a significant step towards realizing this vision.
About Angaza Center
Digital literacy is no longer a nice-to-have. College, workplace, entrepreneurial, and social spaces in today’s digital economy expect and require digital literacy regardless of circumstances. However, rural African communities are falling further behind due to dwindling economic fortunes, with a less-than-optimal participation in the digital economy.
Secondary schools in these rural areas are off the grid and challenging to reach. Students and teachers lack digital literacy due to no access to technology resources such as internet, computing devices, or digital literacy curriculum. The implication is that students in these rural areas, and the communities they live in, face a perpetual minimal to no improvement in economic and social circumstances.
Angaza Technology Literacy Center (Angaza Center in short) focuses on closing this big digital divide by tapping into the transformative power of technology access & digital literacy to improve economic and social circumstances of young girls and boys in rural African secondary schools.
Our offices in Africa are located in Westlands, Nairobi in Kenya. Our USA offices are in Lincolnshire-Chicago, Illinois.
For more information about Angaza Center and its initiatives, please visit www.angazacenter.org.
About CMU-Africa
Established in 2011 in partnership with the Government of Rwanda, CMU-Africa is a world-class, research university located in Kigali Innovation City. It offers graduate degree programs in electrical and computer engineering, information technology and artificial intelligence. With over 230 students and more than 600 alumni from 21 countries across Africa, CMU-Africa is committed to producing creative and technically strong engineers, trained in the African context, and prepared to make a transformative impact in their communities and the world.
Learn more at www.cmu.edu/africa.
