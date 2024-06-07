Sharon A. Puszko Ph.D., LMT Honored as a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Indianapolis, IN, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Sharon A. Puszko of Indianapolis, Indiana has been named a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.
About Dr. Sharon A. Puszko, PH.D., LMT
For 22 years, Dr. Sharon A. Puszko served as owner and director of Daybreak Geriatric Massage Institute, a continuing education provider dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for the senior population. Geriatric Massage is the use of judicious and skilled touch for specific conditions with the intention to improve quality of life. Dr. Puszko has since retired and confidently placed the business into the hands of long-time DayBreak Geriatric Massage Institute instructor, Dawn Castiglione.
Prior to owning DayBreak Geriatric Massage Institute, Dr. Puzsko taught biology in Europe, Asia, Central America, and the eastern U.S. In 1986, she made a career change into the wellness field. As she oversaw the function of DayBreak Geriatric Massage Institute, Dr. Puzsko traveled throughout the U.S. and internationally teaching the DayBreak Geriatric Massage Level 1 and Level 2 workshops at massage schools and community colleges. Additionally, she taught and exhibited at a number of medical and massage conventions.
Dr. Puszko has published articles in several publications within the massage industry and has been a contributor to numerous textbooks. She has appeared on public television shows such as Age Wise in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and has been interviewed on radio talk programs and in magazines for her insights.
Sharon received her Ph.D. from the University of California. She is also a graduate of the Pittsburgh School of Massage Therapy and Healthbuilders School of Massage Therapy in St. Augustine, Florida. She is a member of the A.B.M.P.
In her spare time, Sharon enjoys cycling and painting.
For more information visit: www.daybreak-massage.com
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York.
