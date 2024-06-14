ABA Tech’s Driver Safety Science Recognized by Fleet Industry
Melbourne, FL, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ABA Technologies, Inc. (ABA Tech) has been featured by the Automotive Fleet Magazine for its behavior science-based contributions to the topic of corporate driver safety in the article: “Why Won't My Drivers Do What I Need Them to Do?”
The well-being of employees behind the wheel is a high priority goal, and the process of strategizing on how to best ensure their safety continues to be explored by companies that employ drivers.
ABA Tech’s contributing author, Matthew Betz, relates in Automotive Fleet Magazine about his experiences within his 50 years in the fleet industry regarding driver safety. He explains how behavior science-based practices cultivated by the experts at ABA Technologies can both inform and transform organizational approaches to workforce vehicle operations.
On how to improve driver safety, Betz writes, “I’ve asked this question numerous times, and when I turned to my fleet colleagues for an answer, they were at a loss and had exhausted multiple solutions. So, I talked to my daughter. Dr. Alison Betz is a behavioral scientist who conducts research on driver safety.”
Matthew Betz additionally notes, “As a fleet professional, you try to use best and current practices to improve safety and behavior: You order the best safety equipment for vehicles, pay for the best driver training, enroll the company in fleet safety programs, install in-cab cameras and telematics, and so on. But these efforts still don’t always influence choices drivers make behind the wheel.”
The science of behavior makes the difference. Tailored strategies, tested coaching plans, and in-depth communication with behavior science experts have shown to result in reduced errors and incidents. This observed reduction rate in driver behavior errors produces efficiencies and cost savings for fleet organizations. But most importantly, behavior science-based training established in company processes protects the safety and well-being of employee drivers.
ABA Technologies extends gratitude to the esteemed Automotive Fleet organization for its continued collaboration with us on best practices for driver safety.
About Matthew Betz
Over a 50-year career, Matthew Betz has held numerous fleet industry positions and recently retired as a fleet manager at DTE Energy. Betz has served in various roles with the AFLA (Automotive Fleet Leasing Association) and NAFA (National Association of Fleet Administrators) and is a frequent presenter at NAFA’s Institute and Expo. He is currently president of the AFLA board of directors and chair of the 2024 Global Fleet Conference.
About Automotive Fleet
Automotive Fleet, a division of Bobit, serves all segments involved in the fleet management of 25 or more vehicles for commercial and government fleets. Since 1961, the organization has provided authoritative news and insight to the fleet management market. Automotive Fleet, with Bobit, represents the premier global information resource for the fleet industry.
About ABA Technologies, Inc.
Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, ABA Technologies, Inc. is a pioneer in instructional technology and curriculum development. We disseminate the science and applications of behavior analysis through online learning, embedding learning systems that improve positive results for organizations and their employees. Our product and service lines are broad, addressing clinical practice for those seeking behavior analytic certification, safety leadership practices, business strategies in achieving results, and more. We serve educators, psychologists, allied health providers, counselors, and business leaders in corporations, universities, health care, and other settings around the world.
For further information, contact the Office of Corporate Communications for ABA Technologies at sayers@abatechnologies.com; Attention: Sarah Ayers, Public Relations and Communications Manager.
ABA Technologies, Inc.
930 South Harbor City Boulevard, Suite 402
Melbourne, Florida 32901
info@abatechnologies.com
