Art + Sol: Supporting the Next Generation of LA Artists - Annual Fund Drive to Raise $1 Million for Art Division
Los Angeles, CA, June 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Art Division, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and training under-served youth in the visual arts, is excited to announce the launch of its first annual fundraising campaign. The campaign aims to raise $1 million to continue providing vital arts education and support services to young adults, aged 18-27.
A Month Long Arts Initiative
July 2024 will be packed with incredible arts events, each perfectly timed to coincide with Art Division’s fundraising campaign and offering a unique opportunity to experience the vibrant work of our talented community firsthand. Kicking off the month, a preview of the online Art Auction will be held at Craig Krull Gallery on July 7. This exclusive preview will feature extraordinary pieces from renowned artists and our gifted students, with bidding continuing online until July 28. On July 11, join us at the Mexican Consulate for an exhibition of prints made in our Sam Francis Workshop, showcasing the mastery of both students and acclaimed artists. A special screening of the classic film, “Ahí está el detalle,” on July 12 at the Mexican Consulate highlights our film department's creativity and vision. Mid-month, art lovers can engage in insightful discussions with industry leaders Craig Krull (gallery owner), Shana Nys Dambrot (critic) and John Nava (artist). The grand finale on July 27-28 invites everyone to our Open House, Book Fair, Ceramic Sale, and HEADS exhibition at the Art Division Gallery, offering an immersive experience of the diverse talents nurtured within our community.
Art Division offers focused instruction, individualized tutoring and personal support,
giving students the tools they need to pursue higher education, achieve self-sufficiency and obtain careers in the arts and related fields.
What People are Saying
Art Division’s mission has garnered support from notable celebrities and artists, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Isaac Mizrahi, Ed Ruscha, Craig Krull, and Jack Black, who have all shared their endorsements and testimonials on the profound impact of Art Division's work.
“Art Division provides arts education for under-served young people, exposing them to art history, rich culture and the beauty of different art forms. I urge you to support Art Division as they help students expand and develop as artists and human beings.” -Jamie Lee Curtis, Actor
“Art Division is an incubator for creativity. There’s always something happening here - the energy is infectious- I always come away full of ideas. I’m proud to do my part for Art Division’s fund drive as it continues to defend the meaning of art in young lives.” -Alicia Cheatham, Assistant to the Directors, Art Division
"I've seen the transformative power of Art Division firsthand. When our students complete their programs, they don't just graduate and leave - they come back as valuable members of our staff. This full-circle journey - from learning to leading—embodies our mission to empower and uplift the community." -Cindy Ojeda, Managing Director, Art Division
"When creative minds are empowered, everyone benefits. Our July fundraiser is vital for ensuring Art Division continues to change lives and enrich the LA art scene." -Hannah Sloan, Development Assistant, Art Division
Art Division is dedicated to community engagement and building a thriving arts community in the Rampart District.
Events
The fundraising campaign will run from July 1 - July 28, 2024, featuring a series of exciting events designed to engage the community and highlight the talents of Art Division’s students and faculty.
July 1: Online Fund Drive Opens (www.artdivision.org)
July 7: Exclusive Preview of Online Art Auction at Craig Krull Gallery
Time: 4-7 pm
Location: Craig Krull Gallery, Bergamot Station, 2525 Michigan Ave., B2, Santa Monica, CA 90404
An exclusive art auction preview night featuring works by renowned artists and Art Division students. The auction will continue online until July 28.
July 11: Art Division Prints at The Mexican Consulate
Time: 6-8 pm
Location: Mexican Consulate, 2401 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
An exhibition of prints made in Art Division’s Sam Francis Workshop, showcasing works by students and acclaimed artists Roger Herman, Fernando Sandoval, and John Nava.
July 12: Film Screening of “Ahí está el detalle (You're Missing the Point)” at the Mexican Consulate
A special screening of “Ahí está el detalle,” starring Mexican comedian and actor Cantinflas. This screening is free and open to the community and will be followed by a discussion with Art Division staff and filmmakers.
July 14: Conversation with Gallery Owner Craig Krull and Art Critic Shana Nys Dambrot
Time: 11 am
Location: Art Division Library, 2418 W. 6th St. LA CA. 90057
An engaging talk offering insights into the art world and the significance of supporting young artists.
July 17: Artist Talk and Private Cathedral Tour with John Nava
Time: TBD, group limited to 10 people max (online auction item)
Location: Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple, Los Angeles, CA 90012
John Nava will give an artist talk and a private tour of the Cathedral, with exclusive insights into his tapestry works.
July 27-28: Grand Finale Open House, Book Fair, Ceramic Sale, and HEADS Exhibition
Time: 12-3 pm
Location: Art Division Gallery, 2432 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90057
A weekend-long event featuring an open house, book fair, ceramic sale, and the "Heads" exhibition at the Art Division gallery. Highlights include live drawing sessions by Dan McCleary and printmaking demonstrations.
Support the Campaign
Donations can be made online at artdivision.org/donate or at any of the fundraising events. Your contributions will directly support Art Division’s mission to empower young artists through focused instruction, individualized tutoring, and personal support, helping them pursue higher education, achieve self-sufficiency, and obtain careers in the arts.
Follow Us
Stay updated on all events and campaign progress through our social media channels:
Instagram: @artdivisionla
Facebook: ArtDivision.org
YouTube: Art Division LA
About Art Division
Art Division is a non-profit (501)(c)3 organization dedicated to training and supporting under-served youth committed to studying the visual arts. We provide in-depth services to young adults aged 18-27, helping them pursue higher education, achieve self-sufficiency, and build careers in the arts. We are committed to community engagement and fostering a thriving arts community in the Rampart District of Los Angeles.
For more information, media inquiries, or interview requests, please contact Diana Fitzgibbon at media@artdivision.org or (213) 674-7251.
For high resolution images contact Guillermo Perez at guillermo@artdivision.org
