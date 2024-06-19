New Colorado Bed and Breakfast Directory Released for 2024 with Select Quality B&Bs Listed Across the State
Colorado offers summer, fall, winter and spring opportunities for adventure and now is the time to plan a B&B getaway to guarantee availability.
Colorado Springs, CO, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado just released the association’s updated free Print Directory of Colorado bed and breakfast inns. The new directory provides accommodation recommendations across the state and each inn is dedicated to upholding quality and hospitality standards with breakfast included in your stay.
Order the new B&B Directory by sending an email to marketing@InnsofColorado.org. For those wanting immediate information on bed and breakfast travel in Colorado, the association offers a mobile-friendly website with immediate access to information and direct reservation availability online at www.InnsofColorado.org.
In addition to direct information on member properties, the InnsofColorado.org website also includes an activities page with links to arts, culture, music, farmers markets, and historic sites as well as a blog and delicious inn recipes. Travel planning pages provide suggestions on outdoor recreation such as biking, hiking, horseback riding, whitewater rafting and fishing. Colorado travelers can find options to explore ancient cliff dwellings, walk in dinosaur tracks, tour a restored trading fort, view mountains vistas, listen to traditional cowboy music or upbeat mountain jazz, and return to a bed and breakfast where a complimentary breakfast is offered each morning. All members of the association meet quality accommodation standards.
Copies of the free 2024 updated Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado Official State Directory are available through email orders at marketing@innsofcolorado.org, and will be available at member bed and breakfast inns and at the Colorado Welcome Centers located throughout the state. Guests should keep in mind that booking direct with an inn's official website vs. a third-party booking site, can save time and offer the best rates and special occasion packages.
To order the free and newly published 2024 printed State Directory of B&Bs, send an email to marketing@InnsofColorado.org with a name and mailing address and a free Official CO Association B&B Guide will be mailed first class.
About the association: Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado is a statewide nonprofit association with members that include a variety of B&Bs located in historic homes, mountain lodges, country and urban inns, and more. Visit the association’s website at www.InnsofColorado.org for the online order form and additional information including a map of the state with inn locations. www.InnsofColorado.org can also be found on social media.
Contact
Marketing Director, Public Relations
719-471-3980
https://www.innsofcolorado.org
