PHFA Awards $450,000 to the Housing Authority of Chester County for Housing Opportunity Program
West Chester, PA, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Housing Authority of Chester County (HACC) is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded $450,000 by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA). This generous funding will support the Housing Opportunity Program, formerly the Housing Locator Program, which aims to enhance housing accessibility and affordability for Chester County residents.
Paul Diggs, Executive Director of HACC, expressed his gratitude and excitement for the award, stating, "We are immensely grateful to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for this critical funding. The Housing Opportunity Program will significantly impact our efforts to provide safe, affordable housing for families and individuals in need. This funding allows us to expand our services and continue our mission of improving the quality of life for our community."
The Housing Opportunity Program is designed to address the pressing need for affordable housing in Chester County. The program focuses on providing financial incentives and assistance, housing counseling, and support services to income-eligible families. The goal is to create sustainable housing solutions that foster stability and self-sufficiency among residents.
The $450,000 award will be utilized to:
Increase Housing Stock: Attract and retain landlords and units through financial incentives and risk reduction funds.
Housing Search Assistance: Aid vulnerable families in promptly securing housing and assisting with move-in and retention costs.
Support Services: Offer housing counseling, financial literacy education, and other essential services to promote long-term housing stability.
The PHFA's support is a testament to the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing housing challenges. By working together with state agencies, local organizations, and community members, HACC is committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of those it serves.
For more information about the Housing Opportunity Program and other initiatives by the Housing Authority of Chester County, please visit www.haccnet.org.
About the Housing Authority of Chester County:
The Housing Authority of Chester County is dedicated to providing affordable housing opportunities and support services to low- and moderate-income residents. Through innovative programs and partnerships, HACC strives to enhance the quality of life for individuals and families in Chester County.
Paul Diggs, Executive Director of HACC, expressed his gratitude and excitement for the award, stating, "We are immensely grateful to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for this critical funding. The Housing Opportunity Program will significantly impact our efforts to provide safe, affordable housing for families and individuals in need. This funding allows us to expand our services and continue our mission of improving the quality of life for our community."
The Housing Opportunity Program is designed to address the pressing need for affordable housing in Chester County. The program focuses on providing financial incentives and assistance, housing counseling, and support services to income-eligible families. The goal is to create sustainable housing solutions that foster stability and self-sufficiency among residents.
The $450,000 award will be utilized to:
Increase Housing Stock: Attract and retain landlords and units through financial incentives and risk reduction funds.
Housing Search Assistance: Aid vulnerable families in promptly securing housing and assisting with move-in and retention costs.
Support Services: Offer housing counseling, financial literacy education, and other essential services to promote long-term housing stability.
The PHFA's support is a testament to the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing housing challenges. By working together with state agencies, local organizations, and community members, HACC is committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of those it serves.
For more information about the Housing Opportunity Program and other initiatives by the Housing Authority of Chester County, please visit www.haccnet.org.
About the Housing Authority of Chester County:
The Housing Authority of Chester County is dedicated to providing affordable housing opportunities and support services to low- and moderate-income residents. Through innovative programs and partnerships, HACC strives to enhance the quality of life for individuals and families in Chester County.
Contact
Phoenix Rise PRContact
Steve Cox
484-410-6481
haccnet.org
Steve Cox
484-410-6481
haccnet.org
Categories