SolarCraft Brings Solar Power to Cal-West Locations in San Rafael and Petaluma - Premier North Bay Rental Company Implements Solar Power at Sonoma and Marin Sites

SolarCraft, serving Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties for forty years, has completed two solar power installations for Cal-West Rentals. Located in Petaluma, Sonoma County and San Rafael, Marin County, the solar systems will save Cal-West more than a combined $17,000 annually in electricity costs. By utilizing clean, sustainable solar energy for its operations, Cal-West aims to reduce its carbon footprint, cut utility expenses and protect against PG&E rate increases.