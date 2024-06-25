SolarCraft Brings Solar Power to Cal-West Locations in San Rafael and Petaluma - Premier North Bay Rental Company Implements Solar Power at Sonoma and Marin Sites
SolarCraft, serving Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties for forty years, has completed two solar power installations for Cal-West Rentals. Located in Petaluma, Sonoma County and San Rafael, Marin County, the solar systems will save Cal-West more than a combined $17,000 annually in electricity costs. By utilizing clean, sustainable solar energy for its operations, Cal-West aims to reduce its carbon footprint, cut utility expenses and protect against PG&E rate increases.
Novato, CA, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Together, the solar photovoltaic systems at Cal-West's San Rafael and Petaluma sites are expected to generate nearly 60,000 kWh per year. This will offset approximately 90% of Cal-West's electricity usage from the utilities, replacing it with clean, sustainable solar energy.
The newly installed solar panels are expected to offset 42 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing over 107,000 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 97 barrels of oil, or the carbon sequestered by 49 acres of trees in one year.
The owners of Cal-West Rentals display their commitment to sustainability with strategic solar energy investments. They began with their sister company, Encore Events Rentals, and now have solar installations at three locations, all by SolarCraft. By prioritizing renewable energy, Cal-West not only reduces its carbon footprint but also exemplifies responsible business practices, setting a high standard for environmental stewardship in the industry.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
About Cal-West Rentals
Cal-West Rentals, Inc. is a family-owned and operated general tool and heavy equipment rental company in Northern California. Cal-West serves contractors, homeowners, and ranchers all over the North Bay Area with three locations in San Rafael, Petaluma and San Mateo. They also have a party division sister-company, Encore Events Rentals which is able to serve all the rental needs of the event industry.
Contact
SolarCraftContact
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
