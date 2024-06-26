Renowned Artist Leigh Herndon Unveils LeighArtWear™ Brand, Transforming Wearable Art and Sustainability in Fashion
Naples, FL, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning artist Leigh Herndon is proud to announce her wearable art creations, designed from her original silk Japanese batik paintings, have evolved into the LeighArtWear™ brand.
"As an artist, I've always sought to push boundaries. With LeighArtWear™, I've fused the world of fine art with the realm of fashion, inviting you to wear my signed creations and become a living, breathing canvas." – Leigh
What started as a small venture has blossomed into something extraordinary. LeighArtWear™ is not just art meeting fashion--it represents our growth and commitment to providing the best made-to-order wearable art while supporting the fashion sustainability movement by minimizing our environmental impact from textile waste.
In America alone, an estimated 11.3 million tons of textile waste – equivalent to 85% of all textiles – end up in landfills every year, according to Earth.org. One in every five garments reaches a landfill without being worn even once, reports McKinsey & Company, 2020.
With distribution channels spanning from the Naples Art District, to the Mercato Artisans Market, and now on Amazon, LeighArtWear™ marks an exciting new chapter in this artistic journey. They're thrilled to embark on this new chapter and can't wait for you to experience wearable art fashion reimagined.
Leigh Herndon’s award-winning fine art has been exhibited in numerous juried national and international shows, the Smithsonian, and several private collections. Recently six of her paintings were selected for the international TV series Criminal Minds.
"We are embarking on a new era of wearable art, one where creativity intersects with consciousness,” adds Herndon. “LeighArtWear™ invites you to not only wear art but to embody it—to be a canvas in motion, painting a brighter, more sustainable future.”
Contact:
leighdesignsnaples.com
Media Contact:
Mark Cyr
markrcyr@comcast.net
(603) 770-5227
