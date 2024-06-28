Author Alexander Odishelidze and Carlos A. Chardón Unveil a Stark Warning About Chinese Influence in the Caribbean

As a Wall Street Journal bestseller, “America’s Last Fortress” by Alexander Odishelidze has already influenced the debate about Puerto Rico’s independence. Now, with a new foreword by Carlos A. Chardón, former SBA Director for the Caribbean and former Secretary of Education for Puerto Rico, the book is set to refresh the conversation during the US election—especially around China’s growing influence in the region and what’s at stake if Puerto Rico chooses to become an independent nation.