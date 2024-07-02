Christ Church’s Largest Annual Gathering Welcomes Thousands for Prayerfest 2024
A day-long prayer and worship festival for the nation and world.
Rockaway, NJ, July 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 10,000-member Christ Church will host Prayerfest 2024 on Friday, July 26, 2024 from 9 AM to 3 PM at 140 Green Pond Road in Rockaway, New Jersey, USA. Hosted by Dr. David D. Ireland, founding and leading pastor of the multi-campus Christ Church, this event draws thousands from the region and around the world in-person and online to pray for their communities, the nation, and the world. The theme for this year’s Prayerfest is Anointed.
Special guests include author and pastor Dr. Bryan Loritts, worship artist Lizzie Morgan, and the Christ Church Collective. Dr. Ireland, author of over 20 books including of Raising a Child Who Prays: Teaching Your Family the Power of Prayer, will share timely instructions on how to seek a fresh anointing from God.
For more information on the event and the 40-Day Prayer Challenge leading up to Prayerfest, access the website for the event at http://www.Prayerfest.net.
Contact
Christ Church USAContact
Ryan Faison - Prayerfest Producer
973-783-1010 x270
www.christchurchusa.org
Maureen Castillo, Director of Advertising and Business Development
Email: MCastillo@ChristChurchUSA.org
