Cal Coast Cares Foundation Awards Over $175,000 in Student Scholarships in 2024
San Diego, CA, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has awarded more than $175,000 in scholarships this year to support college-bound high school seniors, current or former foster students, and current college students in San Diego and Riverside counties.
The non-profit foundation awarded $2,000 scholarships to 66 local students who will be pursuing higher education, have proven a commitment to academic excellence and leadership in the community, and met the application criteria. This year’s awardees include 28 foster youth. Recipients of first-year foster student scholarships are also eligible for second-year scholarships if they meet certain minimum academic requirements.
Awardee Chloe Walls, who will attend the University of San Diego, said, “I am thrilled to be a recipient of the Cal Coast Cares Foundation student scholarship. With their support, I am able to live my dreams and positively impact the community.”
“With rising tuition and related educational expenses, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation is committed to helping local college-bound students by providing scholarships to ease their financial burden so they can focus on their studies,” said Kyra Seay, Cal Coast Credit Union Vice President and Foundation board member. “That’s why we are proud to have awarded more than $1 million in student scholarships and educator grants since we were established in 2015.”
The Cal Coast Cares Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides scholarships to local students and grants to local educators. You can help by donating to the Cal Coast Cares Foundation and learning more about its mission here: https://www.calcoastcu.org/community/cal-coast-cares-foundation
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
