New Therapy Center Offering Individual Care for Children with Autism
Butterfly Effects is opening a new ABA Therapy center in Fresno, California. This new center will provide personalized 1:1 care for children with autism. Led by Board-Certified Behavior Analysts, it offers tailored ABA therapy and parental training.
Fresno, CA, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Butterfly Effects is thrilled to unveil its latest ABA Therapy center in Fresno, California, a cutting-edge facility set to open its doors on July 23, 2024. This 6,882 square feet center, situated at 5325 North Fresno Street, Suite 103, is not just a space but a haven designed to offer personalized, one-on-one care to children grappling with autism and other developmental hurdles. The center's unique design is a testament to Butterfly Effects' commitment to addressing and treating the deficits associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
The Fresno center will be under the expert guidance of a Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), who will lead a team of Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) and other skilled technicians. This dedicated team will provide one-to-one treatment to children, ensuring personalized ABA therapy for children aged 2 through 6 during the day and 6 years old and older for after-school sessions. The team's expertise guarantees tailored support that caters to each child's unique needs.
Dr. Steve Woolf, the President of Butterfly Effects, brings over 30 years of experience in supporting families affected by ASD. He shares, "Our mission is to effect a socially meaningful change in the lives of children and families. The new Fresno center is a testament to our unwavering commitment to deliver high-quality, evidence-based ABA therapy in a developmentally appropriate environment, specially crafted to help children flourish."
The CDC reports that 1 in 36 children in the U.S. has been identified with autism. Butterfly Effects is committed to helping children and families get the help they need. Using specialized teaching procedures based on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) principles, Butterfly Effects teaches children essential skills needed to gain personal independence and succeed in community and school environments. The center includes a home-based clinical component, where parents receive training on integrating the skills taught in the center into their child's daily home routines.
Butterfly Effects provides ABA therapy services in centers, homes, schools, and communities in 12 states. Their work not only improves the lives of children but also empowers parents to make significant and lasting improvements in their children's lives. Parents who want information about the new Fresno center can visit Butterfly Effects' website at www.butterflyeffects.com or contact them at 888-880-9270.
Butterfly Effects is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services, with 12 centers nationwide and in-home services for over 2,100 clients. It offers essential services for parents navigating the challenges of a child's Autism diagnosis and serves as a critical resource for physicians making referrals. Known for its high-quality service and reputation, Butterfly Effects is also an attractive employer for RBTs, BCBAs, and technicians.
