Michele Wallace Campanelli Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Melbourne, FL, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michele Wallace Campanelli of Melbourne, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of literature.
About Michele Wallace Campanelli
A celebrated American writer, singer, and celebrity, Wallace Campanelli launched her professional writing career in the early 1990s, focusing on short stories and fiction novels. Her work has received widespread acclaim, with nine stories landing on bestseller lists, two of which reached the coveted #1 spot on the New York Times bestseller list. Wallace Campanelli’s short stories have been showcased in over 30 internationally acclaimed anthologies.
Wallace Campanelli’s published works include numerous novels and articles in both fiction and non-fiction, released by prestigious publishers such as Simon & Schuster, Chronicle Books, Fireside Books, Fictionwise, Whiskey Creek Press, Wee Creek Press, Florida Today Newspaper, Woman's World Magazine, Adamsmedia, McGraw-Hill, Multnomah Books, Red Rock Press, HCI, America House Publishing, and Sloth Dreams Books & Publishing. Her writing has captivated readers worldwide, with over 57 million people having read her works. Her writing has earned her multiple spots on adult and children's bestseller lists, with nine and two appearances, respectively. She is also a two-time recipient of the prestigious Seal of Excellence Award.
Beyond her writing success, Wallace Campanelli is a dynamic business leader. She serves as CEO of Regal Entertainment Services LLC and as the social media director for the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra.
Michele earned an M.S. in Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University and is a candidate for an Ed.D. in Education from Trident University. In her leisure time, she enjoys cruising, traveling, and singing.
For more information visit www.michelecampanelli.com
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
