Givebacks and Aura Unveil Initiative to Help Parents Raise Kids Who Are Safe and Confident Online at United: The National Conference on School Leadership
Nashville, TN, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Givebacks, the industry standard in K-12 payments and giving technology, and Aura, the all-in-one online safety solution for individuals and families, are launching Digital Parenthood: Home Base, a program aimed at equipping parents with essential tools to raise confident and safe connected kids.
Earlier this year, the Los Angeles school board approved a cellphone ban all day on campus, and the U.S. surgeon general called for a warning on social media platforms, advising parents that they can damage teenagers’ mental health.
“As a father of four, I love the way technology creates opportunities for my kids to connect and learn, but it comes with its own set of risks that, as a parent, can be overwhelming,” said Hari Ravichandran, Aura Founder and CEO. “I found myself looking for resources that could help me and my family find balance in our connected lives, but I couldn’t find it. So, we got to work building it.”
In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, parenting comes with unique challenges. Recognizing this, Givebacks and Aura have joined forces to help parents navigate digital parenthood with tools, training and resources that can be implemented right away.
The primary objective of this partnership is to empower parents of K-12 school-aged children with the knowledge and resources they need to support their kids' healthy use of technology. The comprehensive training program will cover crucial topics such as online safety, digital literacy and fostering healthy digital habits.
"Our collaboration with Aura is a natural fit as we continue our commitment to supporting school communities and their families,” said Bob Costa, Co-founder & President of Givebacks. “Together, we can provide parents with the tools they need to safely guide their children through the complexities of the digital age."
Digital Parenthood: Home Base not only provides vital support to parents but also underscores both organizations' dedication to cultivating a safer and more confident generation of digital natives. K-12 school and PTA leaders are encouraged to nominate a Digital Safety Officer to participate in the “train the trainer” style program, enabling them to return to their “home base” to host training sessions with local parents about navigating their kids' digital safety. There will also be three regional events across the U.S. that will take place in the first half of 2025. Interest can be registered here.
For more information about this initiative and how to get involved, please visit Givebacks' website or Aura's website.
About Aura:
Aura is one of the fastest growing online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids or your aging loved ones, Aura can meet your needs at every stage of life. Customers trust Aura's simple interface to effortlessly safeguard the things they care about most. Through real-time monitoring and alerts, Aura helps detect and mitigate emerging online threats, such as scams, predators and cyberbullying. To discover how Aura is reshaping online safety for people everywhere, visit www.aura.com.
About Givebacks:
Givebacks is an inclusive payments and giving platform that helps K-12 school communities do good every day without doing extra. Tens of thousands of school support organizations and districts across the U.S. depend on Givebacks to reach and rally millions of parents and caregivers for support. With over $100M in donation volume every year, Givebacks brings school districts, school support organizations, parents, caregivers, community supporters and socially conscious brands together to make a difference.
About Aura’s Digital Parenthood Initiative:
Digital Parenthood is Aura’s public commitment to starting a national conversation around healthy online behaviors for families. The time is now to examine the content consumed, discuss the social pressures kids face today, and give parents the tools they need to raise kids who can confidently and safely navigate the online world. To learn more, please visit DigitalParenthood.com.
Earlier this year, the Los Angeles school board approved a cellphone ban all day on campus, and the U.S. surgeon general called for a warning on social media platforms, advising parents that they can damage teenagers’ mental health.
“As a father of four, I love the way technology creates opportunities for my kids to connect and learn, but it comes with its own set of risks that, as a parent, can be overwhelming,” said Hari Ravichandran, Aura Founder and CEO. “I found myself looking for resources that could help me and my family find balance in our connected lives, but I couldn’t find it. So, we got to work building it.”
In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, parenting comes with unique challenges. Recognizing this, Givebacks and Aura have joined forces to help parents navigate digital parenthood with tools, training and resources that can be implemented right away.
The primary objective of this partnership is to empower parents of K-12 school-aged children with the knowledge and resources they need to support their kids' healthy use of technology. The comprehensive training program will cover crucial topics such as online safety, digital literacy and fostering healthy digital habits.
"Our collaboration with Aura is a natural fit as we continue our commitment to supporting school communities and their families,” said Bob Costa, Co-founder & President of Givebacks. “Together, we can provide parents with the tools they need to safely guide their children through the complexities of the digital age."
Digital Parenthood: Home Base not only provides vital support to parents but also underscores both organizations' dedication to cultivating a safer and more confident generation of digital natives. K-12 school and PTA leaders are encouraged to nominate a Digital Safety Officer to participate in the “train the trainer” style program, enabling them to return to their “home base” to host training sessions with local parents about navigating their kids' digital safety. There will also be three regional events across the U.S. that will take place in the first half of 2025. Interest can be registered here.
For more information about this initiative and how to get involved, please visit Givebacks' website or Aura's website.
About Aura:
Aura is one of the fastest growing online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids or your aging loved ones, Aura can meet your needs at every stage of life. Customers trust Aura's simple interface to effortlessly safeguard the things they care about most. Through real-time monitoring and alerts, Aura helps detect and mitigate emerging online threats, such as scams, predators and cyberbullying. To discover how Aura is reshaping online safety for people everywhere, visit www.aura.com.
About Givebacks:
Givebacks is an inclusive payments and giving platform that helps K-12 school communities do good every day without doing extra. Tens of thousands of school support organizations and districts across the U.S. depend on Givebacks to reach and rally millions of parents and caregivers for support. With over $100M in donation volume every year, Givebacks brings school districts, school support organizations, parents, caregivers, community supporters and socially conscious brands together to make a difference.
About Aura’s Digital Parenthood Initiative:
Digital Parenthood is Aura’s public commitment to starting a national conversation around healthy online behaviors for families. The time is now to examine the content consumed, discuss the social pressures kids face today, and give parents the tools they need to raise kids who can confidently and safely navigate the online world. To learn more, please visit DigitalParenthood.com.
Contact
AuraContact
Abby Cavanaugh
833-552-2123
https://www.aura.com
Abby Cavanaugh
833-552-2123
https://www.aura.com
Categories