The Bliss-Box Bridge Takes the Power of Bliss-Box Adapters to a Console
Bliss-Box with its impressive compatibility is set to elevate its offerings. The company is designing new methods to configure, enable wireless functionality, and expand its capabilities. Why limit all this Bliss to a computer? The Bridge allows any controller to be used on any console. This is made possible because the Bliss-Box utilizes LLAPI to transmit data over the USB lines.
Sanford, FL, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bliss-Box.net introduces the Bliss-Box Bridge.
With the Bridge, users can game on any console using any controller, experience gaming in ways previously thought impossible, or bring their dream gaming setups to life. It also allows users to extend the power of the Bliss-Box adapter to their favorite console. The Bridge transforms these ideas into reality.
The Bridge requires the use of an LLAPI device, such as any Bliss-Box product. Devices that support LLAPI include, but are not limited to, the Gamer-Pro, 4-Play, Gamer-Pro Jr., Gamer-Pro Advanced, BliSTer, LLAOD, LLAMA, and potentially others.
How it works: The Bliss-Box Gamer-Pro, GPA, and 4-Play are USB devices designed for USB hosts. However, all Bliss-Box devices communicate via a universal protocol over two wires (LLAPI). This communication occurs over the USB lines without disrupting USB hardware. When the Bliss-Box Bridge is connected to an LLAPI-capable device, it starts transmitting controller data at a rapid rate of 500 microseconds per request—twice as fast as the fastest USB poll rate. The Bridge then communicates this data to the console. The console controls the polling rate (typically 16 milliseconds), and while it awaits the next poll, the Bliss-Box gathers the payload.
What users need to know: If using the Bridge with a non-USB-based console, a cable is required. These cables are readily available or can be made. Since it is not possible to test every game on every console, firmware updates are released regularly. If any issues arise, users should look for updates.
Additional capabilities: The Bridge is also compatible with PCs, supporting xinput. It offers multiple usage options on PC, PS3, and other platforms. The USB rate is significantly faster than the GP/4P adapter due to its use of USB 2.0. The Bridge can even enhance the performance of older adapters.
For more details and purchasing information, users should visit one of the Bliss-Box resellers or go to bliss-box.net.
