Principled Technologies (PT) Releases Study Comparing the Ease of Use of Server Management Tools from the Dell to Those from a Competitor
PT found that Dell Technologies iDRAC9, OpenManage Enterprise, and APEX AIOps Infrastructure Observability provided more features for admins while saving time.
Durham, NC, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As data centers continue to expand, so do administrator duties. When organizations are selecting new servers to handle new and growing workloads, they must also consider how administrators will manage those servers. The ideal manageability solution offers robust monitoring, saves time for administrators, and helps assist in security and sustainability.
Principled Technologies (PT) compared three server management tools from the Dell management portfolio (iDRAC9, OpenManage Enterprise, and APEX AIOps Infrastructure Observability [formerly CloudIQ]) to the baseboard management controller (BMC) and enterprise management console of a competitor they call Vendor K.
According to the report, “In our comparison of security, sustainability, and management/monitoring features, we found that the Dell server management tools portfolio provided more robust management and monitoring features than the Vendor K portfolio. In the realm of security, iDRAC9 offered more features, including dynamic system lockdown and multifactor authentication, which Vendor K didn’t offer at all. Plus, iDRAC9 significantly reduced the time to disable USB ports to reduce data vulnerability. With carbon footprint analysis and robust power management tools, we found that OME could better help organizations plan to meet sustainability goals than using Vendor K’s enterprise management console. Additionally, we found that the Dell server management portfolio provided more automation and more remote management options, reducing administrator time and effort for certain routine monitoring and maintenance tasks.”
To learn more about how administrators could benefit from Dell management tools, read the full report at https://facts.pt/1rcS9FH and see the infographic at https://facts.pt/c5DGrUP.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
