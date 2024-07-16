California Surgeon General Dr. Diana E. Ramos to Speak at Free Online Event “ACEs & Teaching Resilience in Early Childhood,” Hosted by The Discovery Source
San Diego, CA, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Tuesday, July 23 at 1pm PST, The Discovery Source, publishers of early childhood education resources, will welcome “California’s Doctor,” Dr. Diana E. Ramos, for a special online event focusing on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), a top priority of the Office of the California Surgeon General. The discussion is part of the company’s “Lunch & Learn” event series, which are free, one-hour sessions designed to provide early childhood communities with practical strategies and resources to enhance mental health wellness and social-emotional support.
"We are thrilled to have the California Surgeon General join us for this vital
discussion on early childhood mental health,” says David Scahill, founder and CEO of The Discovery Source. “Our goal with the Lunch & Learn webinars is to bring professionals in the field together to expand public understanding of the impact of early childhood education and intervention. We are proud to support the California Surgeon General's prioritization of applying evidence-based solutions to ACEs."
In addition to the California Surgeon General, the webinar will also be joined by early childhood development specialist Dr. Angela Searcy and Director of Professional Development for The Discover Source and early childhood education specialist Sandy Ampudia, both highly experienced leaders in the field.
Dr. Diana E. Ramos is a renowned public health leader and California’s second Surgeon General and first Latina Surgeon General. Her office continues to demonstrate a tremendous commitment to the mental health and wellbeing of children and families by dedicating considerable resources towards trauma informed care and evidence-based interventions through early childhood education.
Members of the media are invited to attend and encouraged to cover the event in order to raise awareness of these important issues. Click here to register.
